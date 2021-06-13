Travis Kelce says Chiefs, Browns are ‘neck and neck’ entering the 2021 NFL season
Over the past two seasons, the Chiefs have defeated AFC foes Houston, Tennessee, Cleveland and Buffalo in the playoffs en route to representing the conference in back-to-back Super Bowls. While Houston appears to be entering a rebuilding season, the Titans, Browns and Bills are again expected to be among the Chiefs’ main competitors as it relates to representing the conference in Super Bowl LVI. Baltimore and Pittsburgh, two teams that won a combined 23 games last season, are also expected to have a say in this year’s Super Bowl participant on the AFC side.latestnewspost.com