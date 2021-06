Broncos CB Ronald Darby thinks Denver has one of the best defenses in the NFL given their pass rushers and communication on the field. “We could definitely be the best (defense in the NFL), if not the top two or three defenses for sure,” Darby said, via Kyle Newman of the Denver Post. “We’ve got the pass rush, we’ve got guys who know what they’re doing, we have the communication aspect. And it’s still early — we’ve got a lot of time to get to know each other a lot more and become something special.”