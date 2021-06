Phoenix Suns, Deandre Ayton (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) After passing tests against the likes of Nikola Jokic, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis the first two rounds, Deandre Ayton will be in a whole new environment for the Phoenix Suns during his round three matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers. The “other team” from LA presents an opportunity for DA to have his biggest offensive impact yet, if utilized in the right way.