Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Shows How ‘Noodlin’ is Really Done By Catching Insanely Large Catfish

By Halle Ames
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49MOIO_0aT5PM6Z00

Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher shows off his ‘noodlin’ skills with a massive catch in a recent social media post.

What is noodling? I’m glad you asked. Have you ever heard of hillbilly hand fishing? Well, it consists of you sticking your hand into a big hole under the water and wiggling your fingers until a catfish (you hope it’s a catfish) bites. So it is essentially fishing with your bare hands.

One thing I can promise is that I will not be sticking our bare hand into a dark hole in a lake and using my poor little fingers as bait for a massive catfish, snake, or beaver. It’s a hard no. That’s why people have invented fishing equipment or even spears.

Gone Noodlin’

Well, Carrie Underwood’s husband, former NHL star Mike Fisher is braver than most. In a recent Instagram post, it shows a video of him hauling a monstrous catfish out of the water.

Fisher squats in the murky brown water as he grasps something large and heavy under the surface. Dressed in jeans, a t-shirt, and gloves, our big, strong Canadian man stands up to reveal his catch. The catfish that is as big as his leg thrashes around to try to escape Mike Fisher’s tight grasp.

The former Nashville Predators captain quickly shuffles over to a nearby boat and throws the fish inside. His friends laugh as he looks around and takes a deep breath.

Is this what they do in Canada?

Carrie, now it’s your turn! Heck, that fish is about as big as her.

Mike Fisher captions the clip “Hard to beat fresh catfish!! #noodlin #hillbillyhandfishing.”

I will happily eat the fresh catfish. However, as I stated, I will not be partaking, only watching from afar and catching fish like a real person. With a bait and pole.

Fans flooded into the comment section to congratulate the 41-year-old father of two on the impressive catch.

“He’s a big one but no match for you, Mike 👏👏❤️🇨🇦.”

But these two social media fans speak for us.

“You know they sell those at Publix, right? Much easier,” stated one, while another said, “Was this a catch and release or a catch and get on my dinner plate? Lol.”

Happy Late Birthday, Mike Fisher

Only last week, Mike Fisher celebrated his 41st birthday. Although he didn’t share about the special day, his wife, the beautiful and talented Carrie Underwood, made a celebratory post for him.

“Celebrating this amazing human and his 41 trips around the sun! I love you @mfisher1212 and I thank God for blessing us so. Here’s to whatever comes next! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Maybe noodling is a mid-life crisis thing… That is what we are going to go with.

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

102K+
Followers
12K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catfish#Nhl#Nhl#Canadian#Nashville Predators
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Fishing
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Publix
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Honors the ‘Amazing’ Dads in Her Life With Sweet Father’s Day Message and Pics

Offering her love to the dads in her life, country superstar Carrie Underwood took to her Instagram to say Happy Father’s Day on Sunday (June 20th). “I am beyond blessed to have two amazing fathers in my life,” Carrie Underwood shares in the post about her father and husband, retired pro hockey player Mike Fisher. “My own, of course, and the father of my boys. And today, I thank my perfect Father in heaven for them both! I love you, Dad and @mfisher1212! And #HappyFathersDay to all the dads out there! #blessed.”
RelationshipsPosted by
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Jokingly Reveals Why It’s Her Fault She ‘Rarely’ Has Date Nights With Husband

Country superstar Carrie Underwood recently sat down for an exclusive interview where she amusingly admitted she rarely has date nights with her husband. Underwood joined Entertainment Tonight to discuss her athletic gear brand CALIA, and how important staying healthy is for all. During her conversation though, the singer opened up about her life with husband Mike Fisher. The couple live busy lives, with each being involved with multiple businesses. Plus they have two young kids together, so their household is a busy one.
Las Vegas, NVcountryliving.com

Fans React to Carrie Underwood's Huge Career News

Carrie Underwood is absolutely unstoppable. The Before He Cheats singer announced on Instagram in mid-May that she will be starting a Las Vegas residency called REFLECTION. The production will begin on December 1, 2021 at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas (you can snag some tickets here). This content...
RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher’s Love Story: A Complete Timeline

A romance fit for a love song. Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher have been sweeping each other off of their feet since 2008 — and are still as in love as ever. The duo tied the knot in July 2010 after the Canadian hockey player popped the question in December 2009. Five years into their marriage, the couple welcomed their first child together, son Isaiah, and it didn’t take long for the pair to set their sights on expanding their family even further.
CelebritiesWUSA

Carrie Underwood Teases Upcoming Las Vegas Shows and If Her Family Will Come Along (Exclusive)

Carrie Underwood is headed to Sin City! The 38-year-old singer heads to Las Vegas this December for a 12-show residency -- and she's bringing her family along for the ride. Underwood will be one of several superstar performers to take the stage at Resorts World Las Vegas, which opens its doors on June 24. Underwood, Celine Dion, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan will all perform at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, a 5,000-capacity venue that's set to open in November.
MusicPopculture

CMT Music Awards: Carrie Underwood and NEEDTOBREATHE's Collaboration Was One to Remember

Carrie Underwood was one of numerous performers during the 2021 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday night, taking the stage with rock band NEEDTOBREATHE to perform their recently-released collaboration, "I Wanna Remember." The song is the second collaboration between Underwood and NEEDTOBREATHE frontman Bear Rinehard, who recently joined the country star on her gospel album, My Savior.
Knoxville, TNmix1079.com

Carrie Underwood knows how to make her fans feel great!

Carrie Underwood Surprises Fans, Fitness Instructors At New Dick’s House Of Sport In Knoxville Knoxville fitness enthusiasts were pleasantly surprised by Carrie Underwood popping up at Dick’s Sporting Goods’ new concept store called, Dick’s House of Sport. Dick’s House Of Sport has two locations one in Victor, New York, and the second location which held its grand opening over the weekend in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Los Angeles, CAcountry1037fm.com

Gallery: Carrie Underwood Through The Years

Ever since she appeared on tv screens during American Idol Carrie Underwood captured the hearts of America. Years later she is still one of the most beloved artists in country music and the world. After 8 studio albums, multiple tours, countless awards show posts, a gorgeous wedding, and two kids she has given us plenty of memorable moments. Enjoy this gallery of just a few of our favorite Carrie moments. Did we miss yours? Be sure to share it with us!
MusicKBOE Radio

CARRIE UNDERWOOD RELEASING DVD OF "MY SAVIOR" RYMAN SHOW

Earlier this year Carrie Underwood headlined a special Easter concert at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, performing songs from her gospel album “My Savior.” Well, folks who couldn’t make it to Nashville, or didn’t catch the livestream, now have another chance to check it out. Carrie is set to release...
Celebritiessoapsindepth.com

Soap Star John Gabriel Dead at 90

Actor John Gabriel — a beloved daytime veteran best known for his role of Dr. Seneca Beaulac on RYAN’S HOPE — has passed away at the age of 90. The news of the soap-hopper’s death was announced by his daughter, actress Andrea Gabriel of LOST and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn 2.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kate Hudson's daughter is her mini-me in adorable new photo

Kate Hudson had fans doing a double-take after she shared an adorable new photo of her "mini-me" daughter, Rani. The Almost Famous actress posted the sweet snap on Instagram, which showed the two-year-old biting into a strawberry with the biggest smile on her face. Kate simply captioned the image with...
RelationshipsPosted by
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks’ Daughter Allie Colleen Speaks Out About What It’s Like Having Trisha Yearwood as Stepmom

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks are perhaps one of the most iconic couples in the world of country music. The two country superstars tied the knot on December 10, 2005. However, it’s not either artist’s first marriage. Trisha Yearwood was first married to Chris Latham in 1987. The two divorced in 1991 and then she married Bobby Reynolds, who is a bassist for The Mavericks.