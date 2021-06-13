Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Shows How ‘Noodlin’ is Really Done By Catching Insanely Large Catfish

Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher shows off his ‘noodlin’ skills with a massive catch in a recent social media post.

What is noodling? I’m glad you asked. Have you ever heard of hillbilly hand fishing? Well, it consists of you sticking your hand into a big hole under the water and wiggling your fingers until a catfish (you hope it’s a catfish) bites. So it is essentially fishing with your bare hands.

One thing I can promise is that I will not be sticking our bare hand into a dark hole in a lake and using my poor little fingers as bait for a massive catfish, snake, or beaver. It’s a hard no. That’s why people have invented fishing equipment or even spears.

Gone Noodlin’

Well, Carrie Underwood’s husband, former NHL star Mike Fisher is braver than most. In a recent Instagram post, it shows a video of him hauling a monstrous catfish out of the water.

Fisher squats in the murky brown water as he grasps something large and heavy under the surface. Dressed in jeans, a t-shirt, and gloves, our big, strong Canadian man stands up to reveal his catch. The catfish that is as big as his leg thrashes around to try to escape Mike Fisher’s tight grasp.

The former Nashville Predators captain quickly shuffles over to a nearby boat and throws the fish inside. His friends laugh as he looks around and takes a deep breath.

Is this what they do in Canada?

Carrie, now it’s your turn! Heck, that fish is about as big as her.

Mike Fisher captions the clip “Hard to beat fresh catfish!! #noodlin #hillbillyhandfishing.”

I will happily eat the fresh catfish. However, as I stated, I will not be partaking, only watching from afar and catching fish like a real person. With a bait and pole.

Fans flooded into the comment section to congratulate the 41-year-old father of two on the impressive catch.

“He’s a big one but no match for you, Mike 👏👏❤️🇨🇦.”

But these two social media fans speak for us.

“You know they sell those at Publix, right? Much easier,” stated one, while another said, “Was this a catch and release or a catch and get on my dinner plate? Lol.”

Happy Late Birthday, Mike Fisher

Only last week, Mike Fisher celebrated his 41st birthday. Although he didn’t share about the special day, his wife, the beautiful and talented Carrie Underwood, made a celebratory post for him.

“Celebrating this amazing human and his 41 trips around the sun! I love you @mfisher1212 and I thank God for blessing us so. Here’s to whatever comes next! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Maybe noodling is a mid-life crisis thing… That is what we are going to go with.