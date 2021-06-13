Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ex-USC OL Tyron Smith Important for Cowboys Offense in 2021

By Austin Grad
Posted by 
AllTrojans
AllTrojans
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lMimd_0aT5P1eZ00

The Dallas Cowboys caught a bad case of the injury bug in 2020, specifically on offense. Big time players missed big time games, which led the Cowboys to miss the playoffs. Among this group was former USC offensive lineman Tyron Smith.

Last October, Smith decided to undergo neck surgery on a nagging injury that had affected him for years. This injury forced him to miss the remainder of the 2020 season.

But Smith wasn’t the only Cowboy who was ruled out after week five. Franchise quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a gruesome broken ankle which forced him out of the lineup for the NFL's last 12 weeks.

Now with Smith set to return, his importance will be at an all-time high for Dallas. The seven-time pro-bowler will have to fortify the offensive line and protect Prescott’s blindside.

The left tackle position is one of the most important spots on any NFL roster. They are held extremely responsible for supporting both the run and pass game. Getting Smith back this season will undoubtedly help the Cowboy's rushing attack as last season RB Ezekiel Elliot struggled without the 312-pound OT. With the 30-year-old excepted to make a return, Dallas' run game is predicted to improve on all cylinders.

Smith, the Los Angeles native should play a key role in the Cowboys chances of making the playoffs this season, if he can stay healthy.

-----

You may also like:

[Panthers OC Excited For Sam Darnold]

[Pac-12 Insider Reacts to 12-Team CFB Playoff Proposal]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow Austin Grad on Twitter: @AustGrad

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com.

AllTrojans

AllTrojans

Los Angeles, CA
303
Followers
296
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTrojans is a FanNation channel covering USC athletics

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Usc#American Football#Ex Usc Ol#Panthers Oc#Pac 12#Cfb#Austgrad#Usc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLBleacher Report

Michael Gallup on Dak Prescott, Cowboys' Offense: 'I Don't See Anybody Stopping Us'

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup has high expectations for his team during the 2021 season. "I think the sky's the limit for us," he said in an appearance on Good Morning Football on Monday (h/t Kevin Patra of NFL.com). "We said that last year. Obviously, we had some injuries on the team and stuff like that. We're already running out the gate right now, it's just OTAs. I think we can explode. We can do what we need to do out here on the field and just kill it. I don't see anybody stopping us."
NFLPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

Updates: Fixing Tyron Smith's Stinger Issues

4:00 p.m. – It has long been known that Tyron Smith dealt with stingers. But until Tuesday, most people might not have realized just how long. Smith had season-ending surgery on his neck last season as a result of those stinger issues, which have bothered him for multiple seasons. Asked about it Tuesday afternoon, he acknowledged it's been an issue for much of his football career.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Opens Up On Importance Of Dak Prescott To Cowboys

Through the first five games of the Cowboys’ 2020 season, Dak Prescott was absolutely on fire. Leading the NFL, the two-time Pro-Bowl QB posted three performances with 450+ passing yards. Unfortunately for Dallas, this incredible play was brought to a screeching halt by a devastating leg injury in Week 5....
NFL247Sports

Tyron Smith says his neck is 'stronger' than it was in 2020

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith is entering his 11th year in the NFL but is doing so coming off of a massive neck injury that caused him to miss significant time on the field in 2020. On Tuesday when meeting with the media, Smith provided a positive update on his health, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.
NFLchatsports.com

Dallas Cowboys LT Tyron Smith gave us an idea at how much longer he wants to play football

As football fans we are constantly thinking of a number of different variables when it comes to our favorite football team. In the case of the Dallas Cowboys, while we are excited to enjoy the moment that is the 2021 season (which will hopefully be better than 2020, although the bar isn’t exactly high), the future is always looming. What lies ahead includes a lot of doubt, mostly as it pertains to players on the roster and when they will no longer be part of the club.
NFLinsidethestar.com

2021 Offseason: Did Cowboys Get Better or Worse at Offensive Line?

The Dallas Cowboys are hoping that getting All-Pros back from injury will solve most of their offensive line problems from 2020. But if health concerns continue among the starters, did offseason movement give Dallas better or worse depth for the upcoming season?. You know, painfully well, how bad it got...
NFLUSA Today

Tyron Smith, back from injury, won't quit with the Cowboys

Tyron Smith was part of a season of carnage in Dallas last year. He and his teammates — especially his quarterback — are intent on fighting back. The Dallas Cowboys–America’s Team–are healthy and ready to roll after an injury to franchise quarterback Dak Prescott derailed their 2020 season. The carousel of gunslingers after that injury could not compensate for Dak’s absence, and every single Cowboy was affected.
NFLDallas News

Grading Cowboys’ position groups: Why this Dallas offense will strike fear in every defense it faces

Even though they are coming off a disappointing 6-10 season, there is still a lot of optimism surrounding the Dallas Cowboys entering the 2021 season. The main reason for that optimism is Dallas’ ridiculously stacked offense. Blessed with talent at every position group, the Cowboys have one of the most talented offenses in the entire league that will strike fear in every single defense it faces.
NFLallfans.co

Pre-Training Camp: Grading Cowboys’ Offensive Position Groups

FRISCO – Coming off a disappointing 6-10 campaign in 2020, there is still reason to be optimistic and excited about the upcoming Dallas Cowboys season. And the reason for such optimism is the offense, led by returning starting quarterback Dak Prescott. Welcome to the Daily Blitz by DSP Media in...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Trade Calls? Their Answer on Vander Esch

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have received “exploratory” trade inquiries from other NFL teams regarding Leighton Vander Esch, a source tells CowboysSI.com, but Dallas has no plan to trade the linebacker. And Vander Esch himself is comfortable with that plan. "I've got nothing but respect for the Joneses," Vander Esch...
NFLchatsports.com

3 hidden gems on the Dallas Cowboys offense in 2021

Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Simi Fehoko (13) (Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports) The Dallas Cowboys have an entire holster of offensive weapons. Considering that they are loaded with talent at wide receiver, have thunder, Ezekiel Elliott, and lightning, Tony Pollard, as a proven running back combo, and a healthy offensive line, it is hard to wonder what else may be needed. That is what makes the NFL so unpredictable yet special.
NFLchatsports.com

Figuring out where each Dallas Cowboys rookie will fit on the depth chart

The Dallas Cowboys have a whole lot of draft picks to work with which is certainly indicative that things are changing throughout the roster. As it has been well-documented, most of the team’s draft haul plays on the defensive side of the ball, a sign that change has been sorely needed over there. In addition to bringing in plenty of new faces and pieces of talent this offseason the Cowboys have also said goodbye to long-time staples like Sean Lee and Tyrone Crawford. While neither of them were necessarily playing huge roles for the team in recent memory, the point is that change is here and it is happening somewhat fast.
NFLallfans.co

Five Cowboys players who are lost in the weeds

With the entire Dallas Cowboys roster now officially on break before the beginning of training camp in Oxnard, a lot of coverage is about the usual suspects. Dak Prescott, the other players coming back from injury, Micah Parsons and the rest of the rookies, free agents, and the plight of Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch. Well, not this one. Every year there are players who just fade from sight before camp despite still being on the roster. Some will never emerge, but others, due to unexpectedly strong performances or misfortune for others, wind up having a bigger role in the fall than we imagined. None are challenging to be starters at this point, but depth is vital. 2020 was a harsh example.