Ex-USC OL Tyron Smith Important for Cowboys Offense in 2021

The Dallas Cowboys caught a bad case of the injury bug in 2020, specifically on offense. Big time players missed big time games, which led the Cowboys to miss the playoffs. Among this group was former USC offensive lineman Tyron Smith.

Last October, Smith decided to undergo neck surgery on a nagging injury that had affected him for years. This injury forced him to miss the remainder of the 2020 season.

But Smith wasn’t the only Cowboy who was ruled out after week five. Franchise quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a gruesome broken ankle which forced him out of the lineup for the NFL's last 12 weeks.

Now with Smith set to return, his importance will be at an all-time high for Dallas. The seven-time pro-bowler will have to fortify the offensive line and protect Prescott’s blindside.

The left tackle position is one of the most important spots on any NFL roster. They are held extremely responsible for supporting both the run and pass game. Getting Smith back this season will undoubtedly help the Cowboy's rushing attack as last season RB Ezekiel Elliot struggled without the 312-pound OT. With the 30-year-old excepted to make a return, Dallas' run game is predicted to improve on all cylinders.

Smith, the Los Angeles native should play a key role in the Cowboys chances of making the playoffs this season, if he can stay healthy.

