Happy Thursday, Rotoballers! Milwaukee is down 2-0, but Game 3 is pretty much their elimination game. If they can't get tonight's game, the series is a wrap. It's unfair to expect any team to beat Brooklyn four times in seven games, but four in a row may be impossible. The rest of the NBA should already be on notice, but the Nets have a chance to stamp their title favorite status with authority in Game 3. As for out west, I have no clue who should be more nervous. Los Angeles just came back from an 0-2 deficit in Round 1, but this Utah team is miles better than the Dallas squad they vanquished in seven games. For some reason, I think the Jazz need this more than the Clippers. Knowing your opponent has to beat you four times in five games would be a reassuring feeling for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.