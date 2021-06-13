Cancel
Paul O’Neill Forgets A Guy

By Lauren Theisen
defector.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe trivia question that accompanied the New York broadcast of Phillies-Yankees on Saturday wasn’t easy, and it stumped the announcers, Michael Kay and Paul O’Neill. The answer to, “Which three players since 1990 have hit 50+ HRs for the Phillies and also played for the Yankees?” was Bobby Abreu, Raúl Ibañez, and the 1993 pennant-winner Pete Incaviglia.

defector.com
