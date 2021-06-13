ND Vaccination Rate Tops 82%

(Bismarck, ND) -- Slightly more than 82% of people in North Dakota are at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19. This according to state health officials, who reported yesterday that six-hundred-25-thousand plus individuals in North Dakota had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The news comes as no deaths linked to the virus were reported on Saturday along with 40 new COVID-19 cases. So far, say officials, COVID-19 is associated with the deaths of 15-hundred-20 people in North Dakota.