Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Four-Star '22 DB Zion Branch talks recent trips to Ohio State/USC, sets commitment date

By Greg Biggins
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLas Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman junior defensive back Zion Branch was one of our top performers following the Under Armour Future 50 Camp and recapped a couple of big visits. We named Branch as one of our top five defensive players following the 7v7 portion of the Future 50 event Saturday night.

247sports.com
247Sports

247Sports

26K+
Followers
212K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Florida State
State
Ohio State
State
Alabama State
City
Florida, OH
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kerry Coombs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#American Football#Ohio State Usc#Nil#Image
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Ohio Statebucksinsider.com

Ohio State Buckeyes: Chicago receiver verbally commits

For 2022, Ohio State has commitments from Caleb Burton of Texas, the No. 4 receiver prospect in the country, and Kyion Graves of Arizona, who is No. 19. Last year, Ohio State signed four-stars Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jayden Ballard along with five-star Emeka Egbuka. Continue Reading: Ohio State Buckeyes:...
Alabama StateScarlet Nation

Four-star running back commits to Alabama

Le'Veon Moss, four-star running back from Istrouma High School in Baton Rouge, took an official visit to Alabama this weekend. He committed to the Crimson Tide on Sunday after the visit. Moss also visited LSU earlier this week. Many believed the Tigers were the front-runners to land his commitment. He...
Marietta, GAchatsports.com

4-star Marietta LB Daniel Martin sets commitment date

Four-star linebacker recruit Daniel Martin has set his commitment date. Martin is a rising senior who is a member of the class of 2022. The 6-foot-2, 195-pounds linebacker from Marietta, Georgia, is rated as the No. 18 outside linebacker and the No. 144 overall recruit in his class, according to 247Sports.
Ohio Statebucksinsider.com

4-star wide receiver Kaleb Brown commits to Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 4-star wide receiver Kaleb Brown, one of the top perimeter threats in the 2022 class, committed to Ohio State on Monday. Ohio State hopes for full Ohio Stadium capacity for 2021 football season Brown, a Chicago native, is the first recruit to commit to Ohio State since the end of the dead period, a time in which recruits could not make official on-campus visits and coaches could not visit recruits in person due to the pandemic. Brown is ranked as the sixth-best receiver for the class of 2022 and and a top 70 prospect, according to 24/7 Sports. Ohio State boasts arguably the best receiving corps in 2021 featuring returning starters Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson as well rising sophomores Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming. The Buckeyes’ depth at receiver also includes two true freshman Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka who both had solid spring…
Ohio Stateohionewstime.com

Highly advertised WR commits to Ohio State University

The Ohio State University Buckeyes joined a powerful recruiting class on Monday when wide receiver Caleb Brown announced his participation in Buckeyes. Brown is ranked 2nd in Illinois, 6th in the 2022 class, and 63rd overall in the 247 Sports overall ranking. He chose Ohio over programs such as Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame, Florida, and Pennsylvania.
Arizona Statechatsports.com

USC transfer Endyia Rogers sets visit date to Arizona

Endyia Rogers is one of the top transfers on the market but don’t expect her to announce a commitment anytime soon. The USC transfer, who is choosing between Arizona and Oregon, visited Oregon this past weekend and plans to visit the UA on June 22 and may not make a decision until July, she told DuckTerritory’s Erik Skopil.
Texas State247Sports

RECRUITING: USC offers four-star 2023 Texas offensive tackle

The Trojans made their second offer of June to 2023 four-star Lamar (TX) offensive tackle Isaiah Robinson on Monday. Robinson picked up the offer after taking an unofficial visit to USC. The massive 6-foot-7, 280-pound Robinson is not rated in the 247Sports Composite but is a four-star prospect in the...
College SportsYardbarker

Four-star DT Jay Toia, who left USC, commits to rival UCLA

Jay Toia made the surprising decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal last month before he ever played a snap at USC, and the defensive tackle has now official made himself an enemy of Trojan fans. Toia, who was a four-star recruit according to Rivals, announced late on Tuesday that...
College SportsDigital Courier

Huskers land former five-star DB and Ohio State transfer Tyreke Johnson

Nebraska found its transfer defensive back, and he’s a former blue-chip prospect from a fellow Big Ten school. Former Ohio State defensive back Tyreke Johnson committed to the Huskers on Sunday. The former five-star prospect is set to join a defensive backfield that has several accomplished players but also a general lack of depth. Johnson has three years of eligibility remaining.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Lone Star State WR Zion Steptoe talks official visit to Purdue

Frisco (Texas) Memorial wide receiver Zion Steptoe took his first official visit to Purdue over the weekend. It sounds like the Boilermakers may have set the tone in this recruitment moving forward. "The highlights were definitely the photo/video shoot," Steptoe said. "The meetings with Coach (Jamarcus) Shephard and Coach Brohm....
Boise, IDPosted by
247Sports

Boise State lands commitment from '22 DB Dionte Thornton

Lawndale (Calif.) junior defensive back Dionte Thornton just announced he'll play his college ball at Boise State minutes ago. After a weekend visit and a new scholarship offer, the Broncos landed a commitment from one of the state's top defensive backs. "I loved it there," Thornton said. "I had a...
Boulder, CObuffzone.com

Commitment to CU Buffs a dream come true for 3-star DB

In the semifinals of the Class 4A high school football playoffs in Louisiana in 2019, Ronald “Champ” Lewis was called upon to step up. Although Lewis was just a sophomore, the coaches at Warren Easton High School needed him to step in at cornerback in the fourth quarter of a game that went down to the wire.
College Sports247Sports

RECRUITING: 5-star DT Bear Alexander sets USC official visit

The 6-foot-3, 325-pound Alexander is rated the No. 26 overall prospect and the No. 7 defensive tackle, according to the 247Sports Composite. He is a four-star prospect in the 247Sports rankings, the No. 81 overall prospect and the No. 17 defensive tackle. Alexander committed to the Bulldogs in early February...
Ohio Statetheozone.net

Buckeyes land commitment from four-star receiver

Wide receiver Kaleb Brown from St. Rita high school in Chicago announced today via Twitter that he has committed to Ohio State. At 5-11, 177, Brown is seen a a slot receiver prospect. He is ranked the sixth-best receiver in the 2022 recruiting class and the 63rd-best player overall at any position in the 24/7 Sports composite ranking.
College Sportsrecruitingnewsguru.com

Interview: Big 3-Star 2022 Lawndale CB Dionte Thornton Talks Boise State Commitment

Mountain West offenses, you are put on notice. A headhunter is heading to the conference, and his name is Dionte Thornton. The Mountain West Conference will not be a safe place for offensive players in the near future once Class of 2022 defensive back Dionte Thornton matriculates to Boise State. The 6-3, 185-pound, defender has worked his way to three-star recruiting status with Los Angeles’ Lawndale High School as that do-everything DB playing corner and safety.