It felt more like Hawaii than Aspen last weekend at a summer Christmas party on a piping hot day. Glenn Jeffers welcomed friends to his home on Willoughby Way for a “Holiday Ho-Ho-Hoedown,” combining Christmas cheer with Western flair. Holiday decorations by the Aspen Branch were set about such as a towering tree trimmed with red velvet bows and shiny ornaments, as well as wrapped presents for the younger set. Naturally, a visit from Santa took place partway through the party – though some noticed he closely resembled one of the gents behind the open-air bar who briefly went missing from mixing drinks at one point. Chef Adam Norwig prepared a Thanksgiving-style buffet spread of turkey, mashers, cranberries, greens, rolls and more. And Christmas tunes were in rotation, of course. Jen Bruno-Hartley’s Aspen Event Solutions team kept all rolling like clockwork from day into night.