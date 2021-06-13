Matinee of Short Plays – Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen
Come out to the Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen on Sunday, July 11, for a one-time matinee of short plays written by members of the Richmond Playwrights Forum. Sponsored by the Henrico County Department of Recreation and Parks, this one-time performance of staged readings features plays by Margie Langston, Janet Chenoweth and Mike Fletcher, with actors Kyle Billiter, Martha Kelley, Rebekah Spence, Daryl Scruggs, Jon Piper and Megan Livingston.www.richmondvatheater.com