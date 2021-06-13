Cancel
Glen Allen, VA

Matinee of Short Plays – Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen

By Courtney
richmondvatheater.com
 10 days ago

Come out to the Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen on Sunday, July 11, for a one-time matinee of short plays written by members of the Richmond Playwrights Forum. Sponsored by the Henrico County Department of Recreation and Parks, this one-time performance of staged readings features plays by Margie Langston, Janet Chenoweth and Mike Fletcher, with actors Kyle Billiter, Martha Kelley, Rebekah Spence, Daryl Scruggs, Jon Piper and Megan Livingston.

www.richmondvatheater.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cultural Arts Center
