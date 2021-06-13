Babies crave interaction – so what has lockdown done to our youngest generation?
Hannah Rock’s secondborn son, 15-month-old Abe, looks uncannily like his brother did at the same age: ruddy cheeked, big eyed and bonny. But Abe was born just before the UK went into lockdown and has had a very different start to life. While Sonny, his brother, was passed around and cuddled by countless relatives and family friends, Abe has never known a world without social distancing. He’s only been held by a handful of people; he’s missed all the rhyme times, playgroups and other social interactions his brother enjoyed; he’s barely even been on a bus or train.www.telegraph.co.uk