Genshin Impact version 1.6 update Tier list for June 2021

Home » Genshin Impact » Investigate the Mysterious Device Genshin Impact. Midsummer Island adventure in Genshin impact has entered its second phase and you will be tasked with investigating a mysterious device. After you’ve been introduced to Golden Apple Archipelago and have discovered the area by removing the fog you now get a second part of the adventure. Klee is on its quest to defeat Dodo-king. She recruits help from Jean, Barbara and you. Mysterious device will show up in the water and you have to investigate them. We got stuck at this step and thought we help others like us. You’ll learn how to investigate the mysterious device in Genshin Impact for the Midsummer Island Adventure event.