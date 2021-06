The Stanley Cup Semifinal is well underway with two teams having a 2-1 series lead. The last few years have been bad for Stars fans in terms of their rivals winning Stanley Cups. The Montreal Canadiens are having a similar miracle run like the Stars had last season. If the teams with the series leads hold out for the win, it will be a Canadiens vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Stanley Cup Final. Stars fans have every reason to hate/like whatever team they do but the Canadiens may be the team to root for as a Stars fan.