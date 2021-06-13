Mobile Legends MSC 2021 Finals: Execration walks away with a commanding victory
From an underrated dark horse runner-up position in the MPL PH Season 7 to become the winners of the Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup MSC 2021 Finals, Execration has come a long way. This team has beaten the odds stacked against them over and over again and has proven to the world that persistence, determination, and some luck will win a cup. Let us take a look at the journey of Execration through securing a spot in the MSC 2021, the group stages, the playoffs, and finally the grand finals.gamingonphone.com