Mobile Legends MSC 2021 Finals: Execration walks away with a commanding victory

After the long wait, the Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) 2021 kicked off today with a heap of series to watch as the teams went in search of victory. MSC 2021’s initial group stage action got underway today, with nearly every team getting their first taste of action at the event. With a total of six series played today, teams were definitely hungry for their first wins and to show off their talent against some of the best MLBB teams in the SEA region – with only the Cambodians of Impunity KH and the Laos squad of Niightmare not seeing any games today. With that in mind, we take a quick look at the results we witnessed on Day 1 of MSC 2021.