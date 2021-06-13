The Week Ahead In Biotech: Takeda, Blueprint Medicines, Orphazyme, Eton On The Radar Ahead Of FDA Decisions, IPOs
Biotech stocks extended their gains in the week ended June 11, supported by the broader market strength and some stock-specific moves. The biggest biotech news of the week came in the form of approval for Biogen Inc.'s (NASDAQ: BIIB) Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm. The approval polarized the scientific community. The stock, which at one point tacked on about 64% on the day of the approval, ended the week up about 40%.www.benzinga.com