This season didn’t go as imagined for the Boston Celtics. They were coming off their 3rd trip to the conference finals in four years. They were being led by two young stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. But things didn’t fall right; the team was hit hard by injuries and COVID. They ended up as the 7th seed and were eliminated by Brooklyn in 5 games. That immediately led to their President of Basketball Operations, Danny Ainge, stepping down and Brad Stevens taking his place. Now, the Celtics have some massive decisions to make, so what’s next for the Celtics?