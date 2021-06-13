CORVETTE TRIUMPH IN SUNDAY’S RACE IN THE GERMAN GT CHAMPIONSHIP AT THE RED BULL RING

Milestone success for Corvette in a spectacular race that went down to the wire at the Red Bull Ring: Jeffrey Schmidt (27/CH) and Marvin Kirchhöfer (27/Lucerne, both Callaway Competition) not only claimed their first win of the season in a thrilling Sunday race in the German GT Championship, but also racked up triumph number ten for the US sports car manufacturer at the Austrian circuit. Second place, less than one second back, went to pole-sitters Kim-Luis Schramm (23/Meuspath) and Dennis Marschall (24/Eggenstein, both Rutronik Racing by Tece) in the best-placed Audi. BMW drivers Nick Yelloly (29/GB) and Jesse Krohn (30/FIN, both Schubert Motorsport) finished third to ensure a good mix of manufacturers on the podium. “A great day. We had very quick guys behind us, so we could not afford to make any mistakes,” said a delighted Schmidt. “We had to give it everything.”