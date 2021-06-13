Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

PENALTY MARS PROMISING DAY FOR PAUL MILLER RACING AT DETROIT

By sportscarracingnews
sportscarracingnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter persevering through an engine change, a chaotic race start, and the Detroit heat, the Paul Miller Racing team’s promising weekend ultimately came to an unfortunate end when a penalty dashed their hopes of victory in Detroit. Starting in the fifth position in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD class,...

sportscarracingnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit#Race#Mars#Detroit#Gtd#Lexus#Hurac N
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Sports
Related
Motorsportsredbull.com

Jack Miller: Third in the race, third in the title chase

With a third-place finish in Spain, Jack Miller also climbs to third in the 2021 MotoGP season standings. So, that was a good day for me. Really good. First time on the podium here in Barcelona, I gained a place in the championship to be third now, and I kept my good run going. Definitely no complaints here.
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

CORVETTE RACING AT DETROIT: Home, Sweet Home

DETROIT (June 8, 2021) – For the first time in more than a decade, Corvette Racing will compete in its hometown when the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship returns to Detroit and the Belle Isle street circuit this weekend for the Chevrolet Sports Car Classic. Both of the team’s mid-engine Chevrolet...
Detroit, MIspeedsport.com

Ferrucci Back With RLL Racing For Detroit Double

MOORESVILLE, N.C. – Santino Ferrucci’s sixth-place finish in the 105th Indianapolis 500 has earned the young driver from Connecticut a chance to double-up in this weekend’s Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix at Belle Isle. Hy-Vee, Inc. – an employee-owned supermarket chain that operates more than 280 retail stores across eight Midwestern...
Indianapolis, INspeedsport.com

IndyCar Announces Detroit Penalty For CGR No. 10

INDIANAPOLIS – IndyCar officials have announced a six grid-spot penalty for the No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing entry of Alex Palou for an unapproved engine change prior to the start of the Indianapolis 500. Palou finished second at Indianapolis. The team was in violation of:. Rule 16.5.4. Once an Indianapolis...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Veach to miss IMSA Detroit race after testing positive for COVID

The former IndyCar driver joined the Vasser Sullivan team full-time this year, partnering Frankie Montecalvo in the #12 Lexus RC F, and at the last IMSA round at Mid-Ohio the pair took second place. However, a short statement from Vasser Sullivan Racing this afternoon read: “Vasser Sullivan Racing announced today...
MotorsportsRoad & Track

Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac Victorious at Detroit

Chip Ganassi Racing's Cadillac DPi program was not supposed to take this long to start winning. The partnership of the IndyCar giant and the dominant power of the DPi era came about quickly this offseason, a fortuitous opportunity for CGR to lock down two great sports car drivers and for Cadillac to get a look at a potential top level partner for its still-unofficial LMDh program in 2023, but they were fast immediately. The No. 01 Cadillac, finished in a light gray and adorned with no sponsorship, was comfortably the fastest of the GM group at Daytona this year, but that race turned disappointing when the car suffered a puncture in the final hour. It then led late at Sebring, but that too turned to disappointment after contact with a GTLM car with an hour to go. At Mid-Ohio, it was fuel strategy that did them in; the No. 01 was forced to stop for a splash-and-go from the lead with under ten minutes remaining.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Askew stands in for Rosenqvist for second Detroit IndyCar race

Rosenqvist will be held overnight at DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital for further assessment following his heavy impact with the wall during the opening Detroit race. He slammed into the barriers on the outside Turn 6 on lap 24 of the race due to a stuck throttle, and needed to be extricated from the car.
MotorsportsSacramento Bee

AUTO RACING: NASCAR Texas-bound; IndyCar heads to Detroit

Schedule: Sunday, Open race, 6 p.m., and All-Star Race, 8 p.m. (FS1) Race distance: 50 laps, 75 miles; 100 laps, 150 miles. Last year: Chase Elliott won the All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Last race: Kyle Larson won both stages and the race at Sonoma, outrunning Hendrick Motorsports teammate...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Palou set for six-place IndyCar grid penalty at Detroit

The #10 Chip Ganassi Racing driver is the first driver to fall victim to the rule, introduced in 2020, whereby an ‘early’ engine change incurs a six-place grid penalty on road/street courses and a nine-place penalty on ovals. Palou’s car required a new Honda engine after Carb Day’s final practice...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Detroit IndyCar: O’Ward beats Rossi, Grosjean to Race 1 pole

The Detroit GP traditionally has a different qualifying system than the other road/street courses, but this year it was brought much closer in line with the regular system. The 25 cars were divided into groups of 12 and 13 in qualifying, with the top six from each going forward into a top 12 fight for pole. The difference there was no Q3 Firestone Fast Six shootout.
Motorsportsracer.com

Robin Miller’s Mailbag for June 9, presented by Honda Racing / HPD

Welcome to the Robin Miller Mailbag presented by Honda Racing / HPD. You can follow the Santa Clarita, California-based company at: hpd.honda.com and on social media at @HondaRacing_HPD and https://www.facebook.com/HondaRacingHPD. Questions for Robin can be sent to millersmailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of questions received, we can’t always guarantee...
Detroit, MIMotorsport.com

Detroit IMSA: Vautier puts JDC-Miller Cadillac on top in FP1

Vautier lapped the 2.35-mile course in 1min21.588sec to edge Ricky Taylor’s best effort in the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05 by just 0.096sec. Impressively, former F1 driver Kevin Magnussen, new to this track, was less than 0.2sec off top spot in Chip Ganassi Racing’s Cadillac, and ahead of the similar car of Action Express Racing, driven by Pipo Derani.
Detroit, MIspeedsport.com

O’Ward Soars To Pole For Race No. 1 In Detroit

DETROIT – Instead of the Firestone Fast Six it was the Firestone Fast 12, but the excitement level at the end of Saturday morning’s NTT IndyCar Series qualifying session was just as intense. Team Penske driver Will Power was on a lap that would have won him the pole, but...
Detroit, MIindycar.com

Askew To Substitute for Rosenqvist in Race 2 Sunday at Detroit

NTT INDYCAR SERIES veteran Oliver Askew will substitute for Felix Rosenqvist as the driver of the No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet in Race 2 of the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit on Sunday at Belle Isle Park in Detroit. Rosenqvist is being held overnight at DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital after...
Detroit, MIspeedwaymedia.com

Tough Luck for Harvey in Detroit Race 2

Belle Isle, Mich. (13 June 2021) – Jack Harvey was hoping to take lessons learned from Saturday’s Detroit Race 1 into Race 2 on Sunday but unfortunately several instances of bad luck prevented Harvey from moving his No. 60 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda through the field. The Meyer Shank Racing entry finished 23rd.
Detroit, MIClickOnDetroit.com

Grand Prixmiere kicks off race weekend in Detroit

DETROIT – The Belle Isle Raceway is ready to go with the return of racing and fans back in the stands. The Grand Prixmiere kicked off Thursday with raising money for the Belle Isle Conservancy. “It’s amazing to come out tonight and raise money for the conservancy. We’ve got Belle...
Detroit, MIindycar.com

Detroit Race 1 On Hold after Rosenqvist Crash

Race 1 of the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit is on hold under red flag conditions due to a heavy crash involving Felix Rosenqvist on Lap 25. Rosenqvist's No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet speared nose-first into the tire wall and concrete barrier in Turn 6, with an apparent stuck throttle. Rosenqvist was removed from the car by the AMR INDYCAR Safety Team, and he was transported to the infield care center for preliminary evaluation and then transported to a local hospital for more detailed evaluation, according to INDYCAR Medical Director Dr. Geoffrey Billows. Rosenqvist was conscious, alert and talking throughout, Billows said.
Motorsportslasvegassportsbetting.com

2021 Chevrolet Detroit GP Race 1 IndyCar Series Race Odds

F1 Drivers Championship | F1 Constructors Championship. Odds to Win the 2021 Chevrolet Detroit GP Race 1 IndyCar Series Race Odds according to BetOnline Sportsbook. Bet on the 2021 Chevrolet Detroit GP Race 1 IndyCar Series Race Odds at BetOnline Sportsbook. Receive a 50% Welcome Bonus up to $250. Receive...