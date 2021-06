England missed a chance to secure their place in the last 16 of Euro 2020 as Scotland kept their own hopes up with a well-deserved 0-0 draw on Friday. Gareth Southgate’s side would have been assured of moving up from Group D with a victory over their former rivals at Wembley. But lethargic England only managed one shot on target and Scotland’s combative display could easily have won all three points. Despite a flop that saw them booed full time, England have four points and will be certain to qualify if they avoid defeat to the Czech Republic in their final group game on Tuesday.