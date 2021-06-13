MEYER SHANK RACING SIXTH IN DETROIT

Following Ferrucci and RLL’s sixth place within the Indianapolis 500, Hy-Vee, Inc. – an employee-owned grocery store chain that operates 280 retail shops throughout eight Midwestern states – will once more step up as main sponsor for the #45 automotive. Hy-Vee will even be main sponsor for Graham Rahal’s #15 automotive at Highway America this month and World Broad Know-how Raceway at Gateway in August. “I’m excited to compete within the two races in Detroit after a implausible run on the Indy 500,” mentioned Santino Ferrucci, who made his IndyCar debut with Dale Coyne Racing-Honda at Belle Isle again in 2018. “To hold the momentum into Detroit is very large for the staff. “Hy-Vee is partnering with Frito-Lay so we could have Chester Cheetah and the Cheetos model on the automotive, which I feel is fairly superior. “It’s a implausible monitor, and I’m excited to be returning to Detroit since we didn’t get an opportunity to race there in 2020 [due to the COVID-19 pandemic].” This can mark simply the second occasion for Ferrucci with RLL-Honda, who after two full seasons with Coyne, is that this yr racing part-time for Sam Hunt Racing within the NASCAR Xfinity Collection. “The joy and vitality that the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing staff brings forth to our partnership is like none different,” mentioned Randy Edeker, chairman, CEO and president of Hy-Vee. “The staff actually cares about its followers similar to we care about our prospects at Hy-Vee. “Since signing on as a sponsor final yr, we’ve heard from folks everywhere in the nation about our involvement in racing and look ahead to what the remainder of the season has to supply.” Ferrucci will once more race alongside Graham Rahal, who received each of the Detroit races in 2017, and two-time Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato. Santino Ferrucci, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda on his method to sixth in final month’s Indy 500. Picture by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Pictures.