Detroit, MI

MEYER SHANK RACING SIXTH IN DETROIT

By sportscarracingnews
sportscarracingnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClosing out the team’s second race on the day in Detroit, Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) finished sixth in the IMSA Sports Car Classic on the streets of Belle Isle on Saturday with drivers Olivier Pla and Dane Cameron on board the No. 60 Acura DPi. Pla opened the race from...

sportscarracingnews.com
Detroit, MIindycar.com

Race 2 TV Coverage from Detroit Live on NBC!

Television coverage of Race 2 of the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit is live today on NBC, after starting on CNBC due to the French Open men's tennis final stretching to five sets. Josef Newgarden of Team Penske won the NTT P1 Award for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES race in the No. 2 Hitachi Team Penske Chevrolet for the 70-lap race on the 14-turn, 2.35-mile temporary street circuit on Belle Isle.
Detroit, MIClickOnDetroit.com

Grand Rapids native races on Belle Isle during Detroit Grand Prix

DETROIT – Among those racing on Belle Isle during the 2021 Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear is Grand Rapids native Marc Miller. He spoke with Local 4 after his qualifying race Friday, where he showed off his Acura, which he races in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Miller has...
Detroit, MIDetroit Free Press

This program aims to boost Detroit kids by putting them behind the wheel of race cars

Frustration over the lack of sponsorship opportunities inspired Rod Reid to found NXG Youth Motorsports, a program that helps minority youth get involved with racing. “We were really frustrated with the way things were in open-wheel racing. We didn't make it to 500 like we wanted to,” Reid said. “We always said we want to make it easier for the next black and brown girl or boy racers.”
Detroit, MInbnews24.com

Ferrucci to race for RLL-Honda in Detroit GP double-header

Following Ferrucci and RLL’s sixth place within the Indianapolis 500, Hy-Vee, Inc. – an employee-owned grocery store chain that operates 280 retail shops throughout eight Midwestern states – will once more step up as main sponsor for the #45 automotive. Hy-Vee will even be main sponsor for Graham Rahal’s #15 automotive at Highway America this month and World Broad Know-how Raceway at Gateway in August. “I’m excited to compete within the two races in Detroit after a implausible run on the Indy 500,” mentioned Santino Ferrucci, who made his IndyCar debut with Dale Coyne Racing-Honda at Belle Isle again in 2018. “To hold the momentum into Detroit is very large for the staff. “Hy-Vee is partnering with Frito-Lay so we could have Chester Cheetah and the Cheetos model on the automotive, which I feel is fairly superior. “It’s a implausible monitor, and I’m excited to be returning to Detroit since we didn’t get an opportunity to race there in 2020 [due to the COVID-19 pandemic].” This can mark simply the second occasion for Ferrucci with RLL-Honda, who after two full seasons with Coyne, is that this yr racing part-time for Sam Hunt Racing within the NASCAR Xfinity Collection. “The joy and vitality that the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing staff brings forth to our partnership is like none different,” mentioned Randy Edeker, chairman, CEO and president of Hy-Vee. “The staff actually cares about its followers similar to we care about our prospects at Hy-Vee. “Since signing on as a sponsor final yr, we’ve heard from folks everywhere in the nation about our involvement in racing and look ahead to what the remainder of the season has to supply.” Ferrucci will once more race alongside Graham Rahal, who received each of the Detroit races in 2017, and two-time Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato. Santino Ferrucci, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda on his method to sixth in final month’s Indy 500. Picture by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Pictures.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Askew stands in for Rosenqvist for second Detroit IndyCar race

Rosenqvist will be held overnight at DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital for further assessment following his heavy impact with the wall during the opening Detroit race. He slammed into the barriers on the outside Turn 6 on lap 24 of the race due to a stuck throttle, and needed to be extricated from the car.
Detroit, MIDetroit News

Pistons rookie Saddiq Bey named grand marshal of Detroit Grand Prix's Sunday race

Saddiq Bey, who emerged as one of the Detroit Pistons' young stars last season, will serve as grand marshal for Sunday's Detroit Grand Prix at Belle Isle. Bey will participate in pre- and post-race ceremonies for the second race in the IndyCar Series weekend doubleheader, including the official command of “Drivers, To Your Cars” before the noon race.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Detroit IndyCar: O’Ward beats Rossi, Grosjean to Race 1 pole

The Detroit GP traditionally has a different qualifying system than the other road/street courses, but this year it was brought much closer in line with the regular system. The 25 cars were divided into groups of 12 and 13 in qualifying, with the top six from each going forward into a top 12 fight for pole. The difference there was no Q3 Firestone Fast Six shootout.
Detroit, MIindycar.com

Detroit Race 1 On Hold after Rosenqvist Crash

Race 1 of the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit is on hold under red flag conditions due to a heavy crash involving Felix Rosenqvist on Lap 25. Rosenqvist's No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet speared nose-first into the tire wall and concrete barrier in Turn 6, with an apparent stuck throttle. Rosenqvist was removed from the car by the AMR INDYCAR Safety Team, and he was transported to the infield care center for preliminary evaluation and then transported to a local hospital for more detailed evaluation, according to INDYCAR Medical Director Dr. Geoffrey Billows. Rosenqvist was conscious, alert and talking throughout, Billows said.
Detroit, MIindycar.com

Askew To Substitute for Rosenqvist in Race 2 Sunday at Detroit

NTT INDYCAR SERIES veteran Oliver Askew will substitute for Felix Rosenqvist as the driver of the No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet in Race 2 of the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit on Sunday at Belle Isle Park in Detroit. Rosenqvist is being held overnight at DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital after...
Detroit, MIsportscarracingnews.com

PAUL MILLER RACING RIDING MID-OHIO MOMENTUM INTO DETROIT

The No. 1 Paul Miller Racing team is back on track this weekend as the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship returns to Detroit’s Belle Isle Raceway after the series missed the event in 2020. Drivers of the Total lubricants-backed Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO, Madison Snow and Bryan Sellers, return to the...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Veach tests positive for COVID, will miss IMSA Detroit race

The former IndyCar driver joined the Vasser Sullivan team full-time this year, partnering Frankie Montecalvo in the #12 Lexus RC F, and at the previous round at Mid-Ohio, the pair took second. However, a short statement from Vasser Sullivan Racing this afternoon read:. “Vasser Sullivan Racing announced today that Zach...
Detroit, MIspeedsport.com

O’Ward Soars To Pole For Race No. 1 In Detroit

DETROIT – Instead of the Firestone Fast Six it was the Firestone Fast 12, but the excitement level at the end of Saturday morning’s NTT IndyCar Series qualifying session was just as intense. Team Penske driver Will Power was on a lap that would have won him the pole, but...
Detroit, MIaccesswdun.com

Ericsson earns first IndyCar victory in Detroit Race One

In one of the most unpredictable NTT IndyCar Series seasons ever, Marcus Ericsson pulled off one of the more improbable victories in recent memory in Race 1 of the Chevrolet Dual at Detroit to earn his first career series victory. Ericsson held off Rinus VeeKay and Pato O’Ward in a...