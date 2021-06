London’s FTSE 100 fell sharply on Friday to the lowest levels in almost a month as heavyweight financial and commodity-linked stocks declined, following the sell-off triggered by US Federal Reserve’s decision this week. The blue-chip index fell by 136 points or 1.9 per cent at 7,017, way below the pre-pandemic levels it attained this week. The domestically-focused FTSE 250 also crashed almost one per cent. Meanwhile, data coming out of the UK also showed retail sales fell in May, following the reopening of restaurants as pandemic restrictions were lifted. At the currency market, the US dollar surged to a 10-week...