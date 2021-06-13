Cancel
Try These 4 Must-Try Mobility Apps to Ease Tight Muscles and Improve Your Workouts

By Bojana Galic
LIVESTRONG.com
LIVESTRONG.com
 7 days ago
Improve your movement and flexibility with these mobility apps. Image Credit: LIVESTRONG.com

Mobility training is a lot like flossing your teeth. You know it's good for your health, but it's still the first thing to fall by the wayside when you're short on time (or patience).

But just like storing your floss right next to your toothbrush can work as a friendly reminder to show your gums some TLC, having a pre-made movement session right in your phone is a great way to stay accountable to your muscles and joints, says Jereme Schumacher, DPT, a California-based physical therapist. The best routine, after all, is the one you do consistently.

Make movement a part of your weekly routine with these four must-try mobility apps.

On a day you're training your upper body, you probably don't need to focus your entire warm-up routine on your legs, right? Or, when you're planning to hit the squat rack, you won't need too much upper-body prep.

"Your mobility should match the workout you planned, otherwise you won't get as much benefit out of your dynamic warm-up," Araujo says.

MoveWell is an exercise app that lets you build your mobility routine around the exercises you're planning to do. Plus, the app also offers morning sessions that can help ease you into your day.

Some of these routines are body-weight only while others require equipment like a foam roller. Try the TriggerPoint GRID Foam Roller (Amazon.com, $39.45).

This app is free to download, and the basic version offers several built-in sessions. You can upgrade to a monthly subscription to get access to MoveWell's full library. Access your sessions through your iPhone, iPod touch or Mac.

Download it:iOS; ​Price:​ Free (basic); $4.99/month (premium)

Popular in the CrossFit community, GOWOD is a totally customizable mobility-focused app that builds the best plans for your body. The app is paid, but you get 14 days to try it out before any charges hit. So take advantage of them!

Available on multiple iOS and Android devices, the GOWOD mobility app takes you through an at-home test to evaluate how well you move. From there, you can tailor the app to your needs, choosing pre-workout mobility exercises tailored for the lifts you're planning to do. You can also choose a daily routine to help boost your consistency.

"This app really takes a lot of the thought out when it comes to mobility," says Carolina Araujo, CPT, a New York-based NEOU fitness app personal trainer. "That makes it a lot easier to make this training a part of your day."

Sessions come in three lengths: 8, 15 and 22 minutes. To make matters even easier, each moves comes with its own how-to video and instructions.

Download it:iOS, Google Play; ​Price: ​$9.99/month with a 14-day free trial

With its sessions taking an average of 20 minutes, ROMWOD is super convenient for getting in short, but still substantial mobility workouts, Araujo says. And with more than 1,500 different flexibility routines in its library, it also never bores.

While other apps like GOWOD tailor your moves to your personal workout, ROMWOD also offers different series for different goals, helping you focus on things like your sleep health, running pace or core strength.

Another bonus? You can stream ROMWOD on practically all devices, from your TV to your Amazon Alexa.

Download it:iOS, Google Play; ​Price: ​Free (basic); $13.95/month (premium)

You may recognize physical therapist Jen Fraboni, DPT, from social media where she shares a ton of informational fitness content. Her app compiles more than 300 educational videos all in one place.

"For head-to-toe mobility, the Doc Jen Fit app is a great choice," Araujo says. "Her app really gets into the nitty gritty with videos."

Fans of Fraboni can follow along her strength or movement challenges in the app. And for the science lovers out there, her videos offer detailed information on anatomy, explaining what each movement does and how it does it. You can use it across multiple iOs and Android devices.

Download it:iOS, Google Play; ​Price:​ Free (basic); 11.99/month (premium)

People who want to do full flexibility and mobility workouts might like an app that offers daily programs. Meanwhile, those who need a little inspiration for pre-workout warm-ups or post-workout cooldowns might prefer a more training-focused app that gives suggestions based on that day's workout.

While all of these apps work on a smartphone, they aren't all compatible with tablets or TVs. If you prefer to watch videos on a big screen, verify your app of choice is compatible your favorite devices.

Monthly memberships can add up, especially when you're subscribed to several other apps, too. Take advantage of the free trials apps offer and don't forget to cancel if you're not a fan of the program, Araujo says.

"For some of my clients, paying for something each month actually helps them stay motivated," she says. "So, if you're the type of person that will stick to the plan if money is in the mix, I think a mobility app is a great investment for your health."

