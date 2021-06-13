New Study: Only 33% Would Opt For Immortality

"Homeopaths typically spend a lot of time with patients, asking not just about symptoms but also about emotions, work, and relationships." When you deal with an ordinary physician, the experience tends to be: "Hi, take these pills, have a nice day!" You are lucky to get 10 whole minutes with a doctor. Especially when dealing with ailments that are mostly psychosomatic (like the car accident trauma that was described), a listening ear and a placebo can be a pretty attractive treatment plan for a lot of folks. It's also an attractive alternative for ailments like chronic back pain where established medical practice doesn't have much to offer. You may not actually get better, but at least you will get some empathy out of the deal.

HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO