Ministers have extended their ‘minimise travel’ advice to Greater Manchester and Lancaster which have seen a rise in cases of the Delta variant of coronavirus. The areas will receive additional support including extra testing, as well as supervised in-school testing, and military support. Meanwhile, people aged 25 to 29 hoping to book their coronavirus vaccines are being turned away by the NHS website.Six months on from the day the world’s first Covid-19 vaccine was administered outside of a clinical trial, under-30s are supposed to be able to arrange their jabs but the NHS say that the website has been...