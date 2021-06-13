E3 2021: Ubisoft Presentation Highlights
Montreuil, France The fifth season for players has finally begun. First Geoff Keighley opened the Summer Games Festival on June 10 with plenty of new trailers, followed by the opening of E3 2021 on the evening of June 12. While the show may take place exclusively online this year, that doesn’t stop publishers from doing so until their hottest irons are shared with fans for the first time. This time, Ubisoft kicked off the show and made some highlights of the show.bioprepwatch.com