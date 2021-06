The Brexit minister has risked inflaming tensions with the EU further after he again suggested the UK could unilaterally extend a “grace period” for checks on goods to Northern Ireland.Lord Frost told MPs there had been little progress in talks designed to end the conflict over Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal. He added: “Obviously we would prefer to find negotiated ways forward if we can. If that’s not possible … other options remain on the table.”UK and EU officials are in discussions to resolve the row before the current system comes to a halt at the end of this month.Lord Frost...