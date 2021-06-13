Cancel
Russia: 3,000 firefighters battle dangerous forest fires in Siberia

bioprepwatch.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Russia Areas of more than 500 square kilometers of forest are ablaze, which roughly corresponds to the area of ​​Lake Constance. About 3,000 firefighters are currently battling 75 ongoing forest fires. Also in use: 28 firefighting aircraft. The authorities said the fire had spread again compared to the previous day. However, there are also successes in the firefighting work: on Saturday alone, the fires were extinguished over a total area of ​​32 square kilometers.

bioprepwatch.com
