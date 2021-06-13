Russia: 3,000 firefighters battle dangerous forest fires in Siberia
At Russia Areas of more than 500 square kilometers of forest are ablaze, which roughly corresponds to the area of Lake Constance. About 3,000 firefighters are currently battling 75 ongoing forest fires. Also in use: 28 firefighting aircraft. The authorities said the fire had spread again compared to the previous day. However, there are also successes in the firefighting work: on Saturday alone, the fires were extinguished over a total area of 32 square kilometers.bioprepwatch.com