Russia: 3,000 firefighters battle dangerous forest fires in Siberia

Neora Valley National Park is located in the Kalimpong district of West Bengal which was established in 1986. This park is a famous national park of West Bengal, which remains a center of attraction for wildlife and nature lovers and hosts thousands of tourists every year. Spread over an area of ​​88 square kilometers, this national park is one of the richest biological regions of eastern India. The park gets its name from the Neora River which flows through it. The Neora Valley National Park is also known as the Land of the Red Pandas. This untouched destination is the best place for nature lovers and trekkers who want to explore this wilderness.