Pujara talks about upcoming WTC final

omahanews.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthampton [UK], June 13 (ANI): India top-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara has said that New Zealand will have the advantage of playing two Tests ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Pujara's comments came ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, slated to begin on June...

