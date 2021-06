Live Country music will be back in a big way at this summer's Great New York State Fair. Fresh off the news that the Great New York State Fair would be operating at 100 percent capacity August 20th through September 6th, they have added ANOTHER great country show to their Chevy Music Festival lineup. One of our favorite modern outlaws Jamey Johnson will take a stage to be announced on Tuesday, August 31st at 7 p.m. Jamey joins an already stellar lineup that includes Brothers Osborne, LOCASH, Russell Dickerson, Uncle Kracker, and the Oak Ridge Boys. Not to mention great acts across all musical genres like Train, Foreigner, 98 Degrees, Nas, Cold War Kids, and more.