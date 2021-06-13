Hilarious Horse Photobomb Has the Whole Hudson Valley Laughing
I love Facebook. I love it because I’m always finding the coolest stuff in the groups I belong to, and that’s just what happened the other day when I was on the Catskill Animal Rescue, Inc.’s Sullivan County Lost and Found Pets Facebook Page. It seems there is a horse loving couple about to celebrate the birth of their baby who wanted to take some pre-birth pictures. When the photographer said “smile”, the couple smiled, but so did the horse.943litefm.com