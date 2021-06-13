Hilarious Horse Photobomb Has the Whole Hudson Valley Laughing

He was one part of the most popular Hudson Valley alpaca duos ever featured on TV. Our friends over at Clover Brooke Farm in Hyde Park shared the sad news this week that Shout the Alpaca has passed away. Andrea from the farm told us that Shout called Clover Brooke home since 2008 when he arrived along with two other rescued alpacas, Twist and Ringo. All three were originally know as the Three Amigos, with Twist and Shout sharing the TV screen many times, as well as being on major movies sets.