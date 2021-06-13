Cancel
UEFA

Euro 2020: Karim Benzema declares himself 100 percent fit

 9 days ago

Munich [Germany], June 13 (ANI): Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has declared himself 100 per cent fit for France's Euro 2020 campaign after recovering from a knee injury sustained during a friendly last week. "I'm very good. I was able to resume training with the group yesterday," Goal quoted Benzema...

Karim Benzema
Didier Deschamps
Olivier Giroud
#Ani#French#Euro 2020 Group F
Europe
Portugal
Champions League
Germany
Euro
Sports
Premier League

'They call me the phoenix from Grenoble': Olivier Giroud lives up to his France nickname as Chelsea striker comes off the bench to score twice in final Euro 2020 warm-up game after Karim Benzema went off injured

Olivier Giroud proved he can still play a key role for France at this summer's Euros after coming off the bench to score twice in their final warm-up game with Bulgaira. Giroud netted twice in the final 10 minutes to give Didier Deschamps' side a 3-0 victory over Bulgaria after Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring in the 29th minute.
besoccer.com

Deschamps confirms 'knock' for France star Benzema ahead of Euro 2020

Karim Benzema was forced off during the first half of France's win over Bulgaria, prompting concern over his place at Euros 2020. France head coach Didier Deschamps confirmed Karim Benzema suffered a "knock" that will require further assessment after the world champions finalised their Euro 2020 preparations. Benzema was withdrawn...
Reuters

Soccer-France striker Benzema should be fit to face Germany

PARIS (Reuters) - France forward Karim Benzema, who sustained a knee injury during a friendly on Tuesday, is expected to take part in his team's Euro 2020 Group F opener against Germany, the French federation (FFF) said on Thursday. Benzema, who limped off the pitch in the world champions' 3-0...
ESPN

France's Oivier Giroud shines after Karim Benzema's injury scare in win

France substitute Olivier Giroud made the most of his time on the pitch with a double as the world champions beat Bulgaria 3-0 in their final Euro 2020 warm-up game after fellow forward Karim Benzema came off with a possible knee injury on Tuesday. - Euro 2020 on ESPN: Stream...
Soccer

EURO 2020 Fantasy Football Matchday 1 – head-to-head comparisons: Karim Benzema vs Memphis Depay

We've created a mini-league for the official EURO 2020 Fantasy Football game. Can you beat the TSZ staff? Click below to join!. For the first time in over five years, Karim Benzema (€10.0m) has been called up for France international duty ahead of EURO 2020 and made his return in a friendly against Wales leading up to Matchday 1, missing a penalty in the match. Benzema has netted 27 goals for France across his career so far and earned a recall from France head coach Didier Deschamps off the back of an outstanding season for club side Real Madrid, in which the 33-year-old racked up 30 goals in 46 appearances across all competitions.
Soccer

Karim Benzema suffers injury and leaves the field in tears playing for France against Bulgaria

France faced Bulgaria this evening at the Stade de France in Paris. They're a strong outfit, having defeated Wales 3-0 last Wednesday, and took a 29th minute lead on the night through Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann. Griezmann forms an enviable front three alongside Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema, so talented they keep Kingsley Coman and Ousmane Dembele out of the starting lineup.
Soccer

Olivier Giroud still at war with Karim Benzema? He sends her an unexpected message

Is Olivier Giroud still at war with Karim Benzema? The football player sent him an unexpected message. He is one of the best players of his generation but Karim Benzema has been dividing since his return to the France team. And for good reason, the center-forward of Real Madrid has often been at the heart of controversy. During the first confinement in 2020, he had also launched a spade to Olivier Giroud after his selection from the Blues: "You don't confuse F1 with karting, and I'm nice. I know I'm F1." But what does the main person think now that he will play alongside him? Asked about this during a press conference given this Sunday in Clairefontaine, he replied: "We haven't had the opportunity to discuss it but maybe it will happen. Anyway, it's still something that makes me smile today so, no, no, I say it again for the hundredth time maybe I have no problem with that, no grudge. "
MassLive.com

France vs. Germany: Live stream, start time, TV channel, how to watch Kylian Mbappe, Thomas Müller, Karim Benzema in Euro 2020 (Tue., June 15)

It's a meeting of two of European soccer's superpowers as France and Germany face off in group stage play in the first round of Euro 2020. These teams last faced off in this tournament in the Euro 2016 semifinals, which France won 2-0. France comes in as the reigning World Cup champions and features a loaded front line, including Kylian Mbappé, Antoine Griezmann and Karim Benzema, with Benzema rejoining the national squad after a prolonged absence following a fallout with manager Didier Deschamps. Germany, on the other hand, will be looking for a bit of revenge in this matchup, but comes in with a lack of experience in this tournament. No active German player has scored in a European Championship match, including Thomas Müller. Elsewhere for the German squad Serge Gnabry and Toni Kroos are expected to make an impact with Leon Goretzka expected to play coming off of injury.