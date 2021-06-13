Pete Fiutak: Expanding the CFB Playoff is a good thing for college football

College football’s postseason format is officially on the path to change, as the four-team championship will become a 12-team CFB Playoff in the near future. On Thursday, a working group of the CFB Playoff’s management committee recommended the postseason shift to a 12-team format after studying the issue for the last two years. The four-team version is still in place for 2021 and ’22, so the earliest the new format could begin is after the ’23 season. However, the start date and which bowl games will be involved are two of many details to be sorted out in the next few months. But what is known is six teams will gain an automatic bid by winning their conference, and the other six spots will go to programs through an at-large selection. Winning a conference has extra importance now, as the six highest-rated champions will be guaranteed a spot in the playoff.