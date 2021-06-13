Cancel
Pete Fiutak: Expanding the CFB Playoff is a good thing for college football

By Jonathan Peterlin
92.3 The Fan
 7 days ago

Is the 12-team playoff model good for college football? Pete Fiutak says there’s a lot of logistics to workout, but it’s not bad for college football. Hear why when he joined Jonathan Peterlin!

News Break
College Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
College Football
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Santa Clara, CAchatsports.com

Clemson football: 12-team CFB Playoff model gaining momentum

Jan 7, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates with the national championship trophy after beating the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2019 College Football Playoff Championship game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports. Clemson football fans hoping to see expansion in...
NFLorangefizz.net

Resist the Urge to Expand the CFB Playoff to 12 Teams

It’s tempting, oh so tempting. Those straight-out-of-the-oven chocolate chip cookies are staring at you on the counter, and one just isn’t enough. The chocolate is gooey, your fingers deliciously sticky. The inside is warm, creating a tingle in your mouth. It feels like you can eat the whole tray. So you go for a second. Then a third. And before you know it you’ve eaten a half dozen, and you’re in chocolate chip heaven watching Toll House angels fly around you with trumpets. If the Heavenly Father of Desserts offered you an option in the afterlife to eat only these delectable morsels every meal for eternity? You’d take it.
College Sportsnetworthynewz.com

College Football Playoff working group to recommend expanding field to 12 teams with six conference champions

Calls for the expansion of the College Football Playoff began as soon as it replaced the Bowl Championship Series ahead of the 2014 season. Seven years later, those calls are on their way to being answered. A College Football Playoff working group is set to formally recommend Thursday expanding the four-team field to 12 teams, according to CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd.
College SportsAthlonSports.com

Why the CFB Playoff is Expanding and Everything to Know About the 12-Team Format

College football’s postseason format is officially on the path to change, as the four-team championship will become a 12-team CFB Playoff in the near future. On Thursday, a working group of the CFB Playoff’s management committee recommended the postseason shift to a 12-team format after studying the issue for the last two years. The four-team version is still in place for 2021 and ’22, so the earliest the new format could begin is after the ’23 season. However, the start date and which bowl games will be involved are two of many details to be sorted out in the next few months. But what is known is six teams will gain an automatic bid by winning their conference, and the other six spots will go to programs through an at-large selection. Winning a conference has extra importance now, as the six highest-rated champions will be guaranteed a spot in the playoff.
College Sportschatsports.com

Auburn football fans react to CFB playoff expansion proposal

After years of speculation, it seems that some football fans may get their wish for an expanded college football playoff. While having only two teams compete for the national championship was done away with after Auburn football played Florida State at the Rose Bowl, many people say that four playoff teams aren’t enough to decide a true champion.
247Sports

2021 A&M profile: Can LJ Johnson become RB3 as a freshman?

Texas A&M returns the majority of its starting lineup from a 2020 team that finished 9-1 with the Aggies' highest ranking in decades. This includes not just 20 of the 22 players in the defensive depth chart from last year, all of its skill positions save quarterback Kellen Mond, all of its specialists, and all of its coaching staff. It's also a program that finished strongly with a eight game winning streak, a win over then top five Florida that propelled them to said streak, and is looking to work its way into the College Football Playoff big that eluded it last season.
247Sports

Bill Hancock says there will 'always be a place for bowl games'

Since the news of a possibly expanding College Football Playoff, some have worried about the future of a few select bowl games, as some are likely to go away if the playoff moves to a 12-team format. On Friday, Bill Hancock, the Executive Director of the College Football Playoff, responded to how the playoff would feel about those bowls going away.
College Sports247Sports

Gary Patterson shares concern for bowls after playoff expansion

While not official yet, it looks like major changes could be coming to the College Football Playoff soon, as an expansion to 12 teams looks like it could be coming. TCU head coach Gary Patterson joined The Paul Finebaum Show on Friday afternoon, saying that he is in support of expansion, but also shared one major concern he has for the expanded field.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Charles Cross, Mississippi State OT | NFL Draft Scouting Report

Despite a record-setting start to the season, 2020 was ultimately disappointing for Mississippi State. However, one player was making noise amongst the silenced Starkville cowbells. In his first full season at left tackle, Charles Cross emerged as one of the best offensive tackles in the 2022 NFL Draft class. As a redshirt sophomore this upcoming season, it’s far from certain that he’ll declare, but a look at Cross’ scouting report proves the Mississippi State OT has the tools to be near the top of the class.
Chicago, ILsanjosesun.com

CFP leadership to review proposal for 12-team playoff

A College Football Playoff committee agreed Friday to send a proposal for a 12-team playoff to the full group for discussion. A group tasked with exploring options to expand the current four-team playoff presented its report to the CFP management committee in a meeting in Chicago. Now, the university presidents and chancellors who oversee the College Football Playoff will review the proposal Tuesday at a conference in Dallas.