Alekon began development with a very specific vision from the developers. Made up of former developers from Respawn Entertainment and Riot Games, The Alekon Company sought to bring the magic of Pokemon Snap to the modern day. If Nintendo wouldn't do it after 18 years, they'd do it themselves. And just months later, Nintendo announced the now-hit Switch title New Pokemon Snap. I can't fault the developers for wanting to bring the cult classic back to life in their own vision, but with Alekon releasing just a month after I played New Pokemon Snap, it is impossible to not compare the two. It's even been marketed as a game that "began as a spiritual sequel to Pokemon Snap."