Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Royal Ascot swansong for Grimthorpe as Juddmonte racing manager

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zOoUu_0aT5FWKV00
Teddy Grimthorpe will leave his role with Juddmonte after Royal Ascot (PA Archive)

Teddy Grimthorpe has reflected on many happy memories as he heads to Royal Ascot for the final time as Juddmonte racing manager.

Grimthorpe has been in the role for 22 years but following the death of Juddmonte founder Khalid Abdullah earlier this year, he decided the time was right to stand down from the position.

Abdullah and Grimthorpe enjoyed huge success at the Royal meeting over the years, with Frankel’s 11-length demolition job in the 2012 Queen Anne Stakes and Banks Hill’s 2001 victory in the Coronation Stakes particular highlights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qaMkl_0aT5FWKV00
Frankel was an easy winner at Royal Ascot (PA Archive)

Grimthorpe said: “I’ve had such a great time. I’ve enjoyed it all and I’ve been very, very lucky.

“I’ve had some great days at Royal Ascot. Frankel winning the Queen Anne was great and Banks Hill winning the Coronation was fantastic. Calyx and Three Valleys winning the Coventry was pretty special, too.

“With any winner at Royal Ascot, part of it is relief and part of it is you realise how difficult it is to get one winner there, let alone any more.

“When they all fall into place it’s fantastic, but in the end, you’ve got be grateful for what you get given.

“It’s a fairly select team (this year). Like all cases, I wouldn’t say we have an obvious banker, but we’ve got horses that should turn up and run really well.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kfsd6_0aT5FWKV00
Maximal (pink cap) goes for gold on the opening day of Royal Ascot (PA Archive)

Maximal is the highlight on day one for the Juddmonte team as he contests the Group One St James’s Palace Stakes.

Trained by Sir Michael Stoute, Maximal has finished second on each of his two starts so far this year, including the Dee Stakes at Chester, but missed an intended run at Epsom’s Derby meeting due to the ground.

Grimthorpe said: “It’s going to be an ask for him. Obviously he didn’t run at Epsom because the ground turned against him. I would think unless there’s a thunderstorm it will be good, fast going on Tuesday, which he’ll certainly enjoy I would say.

“It will be a bit of a step up, but the (Abdullah family) are happy to let him take his chance – you can’t win if you’re not there.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0chrT0_0aT5FWKV00
Sangarius won the Hampton Court Stakes in 2019 (PA Archive)

Sangarius is set to contest Wednesday’s feature, the Prince of Wales’s Stakes.

The five-year-old won the Hampton Court Stakes at Ascot in 2019, but has been limited to just four starts since, most recently finishing second in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown last month.

“He’s already a Group Three winner and a Listed winner and Sir Michael (Stoute) has always thought he had great talent,” said Grimthorpe.

“Obviously he’s had some interruptions in his career to say the least, so I think when these opportunities come around and the horse is in good form, you have to try to grasp them.

“He’s a lovely actioned horse, so hopefully the faster ground will be in his favour.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YrPEK_0aT5FWKV00
Noon Star is Juddmonte's Ribblesdale contender (PA Wire)

Noon Star missed an intended Oaks run due to a late setback, but the Musidora Stakes second will have her chance to shine in Thursday’s Ribblesdale Stakes.

Grimthorpe said: “She’s heading to the Ribblesdale. She had a little setback before Epsom, but she’s been fine since.

“She’s worked nicely and goes there in good shape.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hy0B0_0aT5FWKV00
Logician won the St Leger in 2019 and is due to contest the Hardwicke (PA Archive)

Logician was a Classic winner in the Juddmonte colours when landing the 2019 St Leger, but was limited to just two runs last term after suffering a life-threatening case of peritonitis during the winter.

He finished third in a Newbury Group Three on his return this year and Grimthorpe is keen to see how he fares in Saturday’s Hardwicke Stakes for trainers John and Thady Gosden.

“He’s been in great shape actually, since Newbury. He’s come on again and has been pretty enthusiastic,” he said.

“I should think this will be a pretty good definition of where his career will head after Ascot.

“I have to say, I think John has been very pleased with him. It was great for the family to take this decision to keep him in training.”

Grimthorpe would obviously relish a Juddmonte winner in his final week, but added: “I’ve had so many highs, so whatever happens this week, it will just be part of a fantastic story.”

I've had so many highs, so whatever happens this week, it will just be part of a fantastic story

Barry Mahon will take over the role as Juddmonte’s European racing manager, while Grimthorpe has new projects in his sights.

He said: “I’m going to take a little bit of a breather, but I’m not retiring – I want to stay in the business.

“I’ve got one or two projects up in Yorkshire and I’m speaking to people at the moment about one or two projects, which I’m looking forward to.

“I don’t know what will come of that, but whatever happens I’ll stay active in the business.”

newschain

newschain

26K+
Followers
76K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Stoute
Person
Barry Mahon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prince Of Wales#Horses#Coronation Stakes#Epsom#The Hampton Court Stakes#Ribblesdale#Newbury Group Three#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
newschain

Bell targets Royal Ascot repeat with The Lir Jet

Michael Bell will choose between the Commonwealth Cup and Jersey Stakes as The Lir Jet bids to win at Royal Ascot for the second successive year. The three-year-old was not at his best when last seen finishing 10th of 10 in the Group Two Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock last month.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Levey targets Royal Ascot breakthrough

Sean Levey is out to break new ground by claiming his first winner at Royal Ascot next week. The Swaziland-born rider has been a pioneer for black jockeys in Britain – becoming the first to ride in the Derby in 2016 when steering Humphrey Bogart to fifth place, before claiming Classic glory two years later aboard Billesdon Brook in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket.
Animalsbarrheadnews.com

Horse racing ‘Queen’s passion in life’ says Camilla, as royals head to Ascot

The Duchess of Cornwall has described horse racing as the Queen’s “passion in life” as the royal family joined racegoers for the start of Royal Ascot. Camilla has given a personal insight into the Queen’s life-long interest in thoroughbreds in a candid interview where she talks about her involvement with a London riding club and the monarchy’s strong connection with the equestrian world.
SportsSkySports

Mahon lands key Juddmonte role to replace Grimthorpe

Juddmonte has announced that Barry Mahon will take on the responsibility for all European racing following the retirement of Teddy Grimthorpe. Grimthorpe announced in April that he was stepping down from his long-standing role as racing manager for Juddmonte Farms after 22 years. In a position he took over in...
Sportsava360.com

2021 Royal Ascot Preview Show LIVE | attheraces.com

The ultimate #RoyalAscot preview show is here! Join Matt Chapman, Kevin Blake and Jason Weaver LIVE on Wednesday at 9pm for an in-depth look ahead to next week’s spectacular at the Berkshire track, in association with William Hill. Live only on the At The Races Facebook and YouTube pages, plus...
Sportsava360.com

Stradivarius - Royal Ascot immortality awaits!

Stradivarius and Frankie Dettori have won the last three Ascot Gold Cups and can equal the great Yeat's record for trainers John and Thady Gosden next Thursday at Royal Ascot; watch every race at #RoyalAscot live on Sky Sports Racing, June 15-19 He has 73 Royal Ascot winners to his name and yet, for Frankie Dettori, none may come bigger than next week’s Gold Cup. The 50-year-old is certainly feeling the pressure.
Worldtwinspires.com

Which Royal Ascot race are you?

Every June, the eyes of the racing world turn to England for Royal Ascot! The meeting features five days of the best grass racing the world has to offer. From two-year-olds to older horses, from lightning-fast sprinters to the most persistent stayers, top horses from all divisions of turf racing come to Royal Ascot to prove they are the best.
Sportsoddschecker.com

Royal Ascot 2021: The 3 Most Backed Horses

Battaash has been strongly supported in the last week on oddschecker. The seven-year-old is now a best price of 15/8 to retain his King’s Stand Stakes title. Earlier this month, he was widely available at 5/2 but his price has been contracting in the last few days and he’s as short as 13/8 with some firms.
SportsTime Out Global

Win a VIP racing experience at Royal Ascot

After more than a year of being cooped up in your PJs, what better reason to get gussied up to leave the house than Royal Ascot? This annual event is the pinnacle of horse racing, fine dining and de rigueur dress-up, attracting celebs galore – and the Royal fam, naturally. Returning from June 15-19 with a real-life crowd, we’re offering the chance for one lucky winner and five of their besties to revel in the shiniest of VIP Ascot packages.
Worldasumetech.com

Campanelle among 24 in Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot | Racing News

Wesley Ward’s Campanelle is among 24 colts and fillies left in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot. Winner of the Queen Mary last year, Campanelle went on to take the Prix Morny in France too and then finish fourth at the Breeders’ Cup over a mile. Clive Cox has a...
Beauty & FashionTelegraph

A Royal Ascot goers guide to getting ready for the races

Race-goers return to Royal Ascot next week. Each day, 12,000 guests will don their best attire, adorn their outfits with top hats and millinery magic and – once they have provided a negative Covid test – enjoy some of the world’s finest racing. (A hot tip? Anything trained by George Boughey.)