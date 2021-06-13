Cancel
Some Kiss Members Took Fitness ‘Beating’ Before 1996 Reunion Tour

By Martin Kielty
Posted by 
94.5 KATS
94.5 KATS
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Paul Stanley recalled the fitness regime Kiss endured while preparing their 1996 return to makeup and costumes, saying some members took a “beating” in the process. Stanley and Gene Simmons reunited with original guitarist Ace Frehley and drummer Peter Criss for a world tour that grossed nearly $44 million and had the highest average attendance of any of their outings.

katsfm.com
94.5 KATS

94.5 KATS

Yakima, WA
ABOUT

94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Stanley
Person
Peter Criss
Person
Ace Frehley
Person
Gene Simmons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frehley
