Shazam 2: Zachary Levi Teases Epic Showdown With Black Adam's Hawkman

By Hoarder of Fantasy Books, Stephen King Wannabe
epicstream.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like we'll be seeing an epic showdown between two powerful DC comic book heroes. Shazam! Fury of the Gods star Zachary Levi has just teased an awesome face-off against Aldis Hodge, who will play Hawkman in Black Adam. Levi shared a photo of himself with Hodge along with...

epicstream.com
