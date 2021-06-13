Shazam 2: Zachary Levi Teases Epic Showdown With Black Adam's Hawkman

See what happens the moment you make someone a supe? It goes right to their heads and suddenly they're looking to start hitting the streets and hanging out with other supes. There's no better example of that than The Boys Season 3 star Jensen Ackles (Supernatural), who's tackling the role of "original supe" Solider Boy for Amazon Prime and showrunner & executive producer Eric Kripke's hit series. Less than a week after unveiling his supersuit look, Ackles is already looking to meet up with Shazam! Fury of the Gods star Zachary Levi and Black Adam star Aldis Hodge (Hawkman) for a supersuit pose-down. It started when Levi and Hodge shared Instagram posts together while they were out at a specialized driving range (as Levi describes it) "that makes golf like bowling." Well, Ackles didn't waste a minute sliding into the comments section to make an offer to the two for when he gets back home- and yes, it involves supersuits: