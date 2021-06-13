East downs West in All-Star Volleyball

The 23rd Northeast Nebraska All-Star Volleyball match will take place at 3:00 on Saturday in the Cox Activities in Norfolk. The ‘Light’ Team is made up of Lutheran High Northeast’s Becca Gebhardt & Chloe Spence, Norfolk Catholic’s Carly Marshall, Taylor Kautz, & Mary Fennessy, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family’s Riley Jurgens, Oakland/Craig’s Josie Richards, Wayne’s Lauren Pick, Ponca’s Josie Reed, Pender’s Ashley Ostrand, and Crofton’s Kaley Einrem. The team will be coached by Norfolk Catholic’s Michaela Bellar & Humphery/Lindsay Holy Family’s Cami Oelsligle. Among the members of the ‘Dark’ squad include Lutheran High Northeast’s Halle Berner, Chambers/Wheeler Central’s Morgan Ramsey, Tessa Metchke, & Rachel Dierks, Clarkson/Leigh’s Cassidy Hoffman, Kayden Schumacher, & Bailey Lemburg, Battle Creek’s BriAnna Zohner & Renee Brummels, Summerland’s Brenna Wagner, Pender’s Zoey Lehmkuhl, and West Point-Beemer’s Reece Snodgrass. The team will be coached by Clarkson/Leigh’s Becky Schneider and Chambers/Wheeler Central’s Diane Kasselder.