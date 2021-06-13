East downs West in All-Star Volleyball

Ryan Thenell and Matthew Christ have been the driving forces for second-seeded West Milford all season long and the two showed up in a big way once again on Monday. The duo combined for 33 kills and West Milford, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, slipped past third-seeded and No. 10 Jefferson after a slow start 18-25, 25-14, 25-17 in the semifinal round of the North Jersey, Section 1 tournament in West Milford.