East downs West in All-Star Volleyball

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 37th edition of the West Nebraska All-Star Volleyball match was played on Saturday at Scottsbluff High School with the East rolling over the West 25-20, 25-14, 25-17, 19-25, and 13-15. The format includes playing all five sets and it was the East winning the match by sweeping the first three sets.

