The E3 2021 continues hand in hand with Bethesda, which begins its conference strong by showing, for the first time, Starfield, the long-awaited RPG spaceThe one we hadn’t seen any pictures of yet, and confirming its release date for the November 11, 2022. On the other hand, the company has been in charge of making clear the message that will be an exclusive to the Xbox ecosystem, clearing all the doubts about PS5, and that, in addition, the launch day on Xbox Game Pass.