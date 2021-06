An American contracted the ‘Vibrio vulnificus’ bacteria, better known as the ‘meat-eating’ bacteria, while bathing on the beach at Fort Myers, Florida. “I had taken a shower that morning and shaved my legs. The lower part of my legs. I woke up the next morning and noticed spots and burning on the skin. It felt like he had been burned in a fire, “said Michelle Schrowe, quoted by chain NBC2. In a hospital it was revealed that his skin was infected with this type of bacteria, which spreads through the subcutaneous cellular tissue.