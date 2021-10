Elon Musk has had a busy year so far: multiple SpaceX launches from Boca Chica, announcing Tesla headquarters’ move to Texas, hosting Saturday Night Live, and pumping up Dogecoin not quite to the moon. Most dads would be content to sit back and call it a year. But most dads wouldn’t name their kid X Æ A-12. Musk is not like most dads, which is probably why he thought it was a good idea to announce the release of a new beer, Giga Bier, by his automobile company, Tesla.

DRINKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO