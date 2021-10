The Los Angeles Lakers have been the bud of a lot of jokes this offseason because of the old age of the players they added to their roster. What many people are choosing to ignore though is that the Lakers also added some quality young talent, with Kendrick Nunn being among them. Nunn had two solid seasons with the Miami Heat after going undrafted and now signed with the Lakers for the mid-level exception, which is significantly less than he was projected to get in free agency.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO