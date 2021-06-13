Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Kuwait's economy contracted by 9.9% in 2020 - state news agency

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XQTnC_0aT5EeKo00
A night view of Kuwait City on November 27,2008. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

Kuwait's gross domestic product contracted 9.9% in 2020, compared with growth of 0.4% in 2019, mainly because of last year's sharp drop in oil prices, state news agency KUNA reported on Sunday.

Kuwait, which makes half its revenues from oil, had its finances squeezed by an oil price crash and by the COVID-19 pandemic, while a draft law that would allow it to tap international debt has stalled amid disagreement between successive parliaments and cabinets.

The International Monetary Fund estimated in April that Kuwait's GDP contracted 8% in 2020.

KUNA based its report on Central Bank of Kuwait's governor, Mohammad al-Hashel, who cited preliminary estimates and statistics and said the institution used all the tools available to it to blunt the pandemic's impact.

He said preliminary estimates and statistics also showed the headline inflation rate increased to about 2.1% in 2020 from about 1.1% in 2019.

Kuwait's population, which mostly comprises expatriate workers and their families, declined by 2.2% in 2020 after growing 3.3% in 2019.

Sources told Reuters in April that Kuwait has reached an agreement with state-owned Kuwait Petroleum Corporation under which the company will pay the government billions in accrued dividends, part of government efforts to cover the deficit.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

134K+
Followers
162K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gdp#News Agency#Kuna#Central Bank Of Kuwait
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Iraq expects oil prices to reach $80/bbl - state news agency

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iraqi expects oil prices to reach $80 per barrel, the country’s state news agency reported on Sunday, citing an oil ministry spokesman. The spokesperson, Asim Jihad, did not give a timeframe for the increase he predicted. Crude prices have been on the rise over the past weeks,...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

MIDEAST STOCKS Major Gulf markets mixed in early trade

June 20 (Reuters) - Major Gulf stock markets were mixed in early trade on Sunday with the Abu Dhabi index leading gains boosted by top lender First Abu Dhabi Bank. The benchmark index (.TASI) in Saudi Arabia, fell 0.3%, with Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE) losing 0.9% and petrochemical firm Saudi Basic Industries (2010.SE) easing 0.7%.
Economymacaubusiness.com

China’s Chongqing posts robust foreign trade growth in first 5 months

China’s Chongqing Municipality saw its foreign trade total 304.77 billion yuan (about 47.23 billion U.S. dollars) in the first five months of this year, customs data showed. The figure marks a robust increase of 39.9 percent over the same period last year, according to Chongqing Customs. Exports surged 42.6 percent...
Economydecrypt.co

China Central Bank Calls for Broader Crypto Crackdown

China's Central Bank has called for Chinese banks and payment institutions to stop providing a wide array of cryptocurrency services, including opening accounts, transactions, and settlements. The Central Bank has reportedly interviewed five banks—including Alipay—and has requested that they do not participate in crypto-related business as part of the country's...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Mexico sets new deadline for re-do of disputed GM contract vote

MEXICO CITY, June 21 (Reuters) - A disputed worker contract ratification vote at the General Motors (GM.N) plant in the Mexican city of Silao must be rescheduled to take place before August 20, Mexico's labor ministry said in a statement on Monday. The original union-led vote in April was scrapped...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

China's Saudi oil imports plunge 21%

BEIJING, June 20 (Reuters) - China's imports from Saudi Arabia fell 21% in May from a year earlier but retained their top ranking among suppliers for a ninth month in a row, customs data showed on Sunday. Shipments from Saudi Arabia were 7.2 million tonnes last month, or 1.69 million...
Energy Industryoffshore-technology.com

Halliburton awarded contract by Kuwait Oil Company

US oil field services company Halliburton has been awarded a contract by state-owned upstream operator Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) to implement digital transformation solutions to optimise operational efficiency and increase production. In a statement, Halliburton said: “The scope applies to all Kuwait fields, including West Kuwait, South and East Kuwait...
BusinessRTTNews

China Keeps Benchmark Lending Rates Unchanged

China kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged, as widely expected, on Monday. The one-year loan prime rate was maintained at 3.85 percent and the five-year loan prime rate was retained at 4.65 percent. The one-year and five-year loan prime rates were last lowered in April 2020. The one-year loan prime...
Business94.1 Duke FM

Bank of England set to stay split on QE after inflation jump

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s top central bank officials look set to remain divided this week over whether to pull the plug on their 875 billion-pound ($1.2 trillion) government bond purchase programme, after inflation hit its highest in nearly two years. Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane was alone in...
Economyinvesting.com

Govt Open to More Economy Boosting Measures: CEA

Investing.com -- Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) K V Subramanian said that the government is open to coming out with additional measures to boost the economy but it has to be taken against the backdrop of the stimulus already provided. Subramanian said that the FY22 Union Budget presented in February already...
Economymilwaukeesun.com

China's central bank calls for tougher measures on digital currencies

The People's Bank of China has held talks with a number of Chinese banks and financial institutions, urging them to thoroughly screen clients? accounts for cryptocurrency transactions, and cut relevant payment links. "Speculative trading in virtual currencies roils economic and financial order, spawns the risks of criminal activities such as...
Economyinternationalfinance.com

UAE Islamic banks record 5% increase in assets in 2020: Central Bank

The assets in fully-fledged Islamic banks in the UAE have shown an increase of 5 percent in 2020, representing around 19 percent of the total banking system assets, according to a financial stability report by the Central Bank of UAE. But, on the other hand, it was also mentioned that assets of Islamic Windows in conventional banks decreased by 2.4 percent, which accounts for a total of 5 percent of banking system assets.
Businesslibertarianinstitute.org

The Central Banking Scam

Oddly enough, the one question that finally brought me to anarchy was: “where does money come from?”. It was perplexing to me that the answer to such a simple question could be so simple, yet so complex—and, moreover, absurd. So? Where does money come from?. I found that the short...
BusinessUS News and World Report

Hungary's 2022 Budget a 'Mistake', Needs Adjustment - Central Bank Chief

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary's parliament made a "mistake" in passing the 2022 budget, which will generate inflation and add unnecessary risks to the economy, central bank Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy said in an article for the daily Magyar Nemzet's website on Monday. Matolcsy's strongest criticism of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's budget...