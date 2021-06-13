Cancel
Jupiter’s Legacy: Season Two; Why Was the Netflix Series Cancelled?

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJupiter’s Legacy was cancelled just two weeks after its premiere in a shocking move by Netflix. Now, it’s been revealed that a number of issues were a factor in the quick cancellation. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the issues included going over budget (the streamer had allotted $9 million per episode),...

TV Series
Entertainment
TV & Videos
Netflix
Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Announces a Dozen New Cast Members

Netflix has announced a dozen new cast members that will appear in The Sandman, an upcoming live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman's DC comic book series of the same name. Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, and Donna Preston join Tom Sturridge and Gwendolyn Christie as fellow mystical figures in Dream King Morpheus' world.
Hacks: Season Two? Has the HBO Max Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Streaming on the HBO Max subscription service, the Hacks TV show stars Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, and Carl Clemons-Hopkins with Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Paul W. Downs, Mark Indelicato, Poppy Liu, Johnny Sibilly, Meg Stalter, and Rose Abdoo in recurring guest star roles. Created by Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky, the comedy series explores a dark mentorship that forms between legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance (Smart) and Ava Daniels (Einbinder), a down-on-her-luck comedy writer. Deborah is in danger of losing her residency while entitled Ava is desperate for a job. Their mutual manager, Jimmy (Downs), sets them up on a meeting — much to their mutual chagrin.
The Legacy of ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’: 4 Suggestions For Netflix On How To Avoid Future Megabudget Flops

News broke last week that Netflix had quietly — and quickly — pulled the plug on the lavish superhero drama Jupiter’s Legacy. The show, which just premiered last month, was the first live action series to emerge from graphic novelist Mark Millar’s $30 million Millarverse deal with Netflix, and it seems it was a resounding flop. It might have spent a few days hovering in Netflix’s Top 10 list, but it didn’t pierce the zeitgeist at all. Search interest for the show was next to non-existent. Worse, the show reportedly cost Netflix a whopping $200 million, which would make it the most expensive season of TV Netflix has produced to date.
Netflix teases Game of Thrones star as new Lucifer in Sandman trailer

Netflix has teased a first look at Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie on the set of new drama series The Sandman. Christie, who is known for her role as Brienne of Tarth in the hit HBO series Game of Thrones, is taking on the role of the ruler of Hell, Lucifer, in the new 11-episode series, which is based on writer Neil Gaiman's famous Sandman comics.
Jupiter's Legacy's failure shows the challenges of Netflix creating franchises from scratch

Netflix reportedly spent "around $200 million" making Jupiter's Legacy after forking over $100 million to acquire comic book publisher Mark Millar's Millarworld in 2017. The result was a superhero show canceled less than a month after its debut, though a Supercrooks series from the Jupiter's Legacy universe is in the works. "It’s clear that Jupiter’s Legacy, which was met with mostly negative reviews, failed to meet expectations," says Brandon Katz. "Why does this matter, outside of the immense sunken cost it represents? In April, we wrote about how Netflix was hoping to become a Disney-like entity by developing its own original intellectual property into multi-pronged franchises. First, this would lessen the streamer’s reliance on costly licensed IP, which is rapidly shrinking as nearly every major Hollywood studio reclaims its content for in-house streamer. Second, it would provide increased engagement for subscribers across multiple prospective projects, rather than individual weekend binges with no funnel into follow-up programming. But creating franchises from scratch is far more difficult than recycling IP from 100-year-old libraries. It remains unclear if Netflix is capable of developing the same sort of universe-spanning franchises that support multiple projects in the same way that its studio rivals (Disney, Warner Bros., etc) do. Jupiter‘s Legacy was meant to be a launching pad in that vein. Instead, it’s a costly misfire with an uncertain future...There are no spinoffs publicly planned for Stranger Things. Bridgerton Season 2 will arrive without the show’s breakout star. What does it mean for the expensive IP if The Witcher companion series flops? Disney isn’t facing the same sort of questions for established franchises such as Marvel and Star Wars. Netflix, on the other hand, is attempting to turn new-to-screen brands and concepts into full-fledged blockbusters."
Ten Page Preview of Jupiter's Legacy Requiem #1, Beginning Of The End

I think the consensus regarding the recent Netflix adaptation of Jupiter's Legacy is that, as is usual, the comic books were much better. And Bleeding Cool now has a longer preview for the first issue of the new series of Jupiter's Legacy: Requiem, the twelve-issue series intended to end the comic book series, by Mark Millar and Tommy Lee Edwards, published by Netflix, Millarworld and Image Comics. A new preview just issued, along with the one from Image Comics previously, making up a ten page preview of the comic book in question. And out next week.
'Jupiter's Legacy' Artisans on Building the Premiere Episode Blackstar Battle

The premiere episode of Netflix’s “Jupiter’s Legacy” ends with an epic hilltop battle between the superhero group known as the Union and villain Blackstar (Tyler Mane). The members of the Union live by a simple but strict moral code of never killing bad guys, but this fight tests the strength of that resolve. Blackstar not only has superhuman speed and stamina, but also a giant anti-matter battery that powers his suit and allows him to release explosive energy capable of taking out everyone and everything in his path. What plays out on-screen is a stunning stunt- and VFX-heavy sequence that is made even more special by the fact that most of the key artists putting it together behind the scenes were women.
NBC cancels Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist after two seasons

The cancelation comes after talks to move the musical dramedy from NBC to Peacock failed. Lionsgate TV plans to shop Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist to other outlets. “In a world where finding loyal and passionate audiences is never easy, we believe there must be a home for this great, award-winning show with a passionate and dedicated following," Lionsgate said in a statement. With delayed viewing factored in, Zoey's Season 2 was down 14% in the all-important 18-49 demo in Season 2. "Lionsgate had been speaking with NBCUniversal about moving the series from its broadcast network NBC to its streaming platform, Peacock," reports The Hollywood Reporter's Lesley Goldberg. "Both the network and streamer are overseen by the same content group, headed by Susan Rovner and head of scripted Lisa Katz, with the latter having developed the series. Unfortunately, the two sides could not come to terms that would have allowed the pricey series to move to the streamer. Such a move would have required new deals to be completed as things like streaming rights — the series runs on Hulu — likely factored heavily into the discussions." Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist creator Austin Winsberg said last month he was "cautiously optimistic" that either NBC or Peacock would renew Zoey's for Season 3. "I know that we have a really passionate fanbase that really cares about the show," he said. "I know we have a lot of internal support at NBC." ALSO: Winsberg reacts to the cancelation with a Twitter thread saying "right now I refuse to believe the show is dead. There is too much love and goodwill and the fan base is incredible."
Superhero Bits: ‘Sweet Tooth’ Stirs Up Newspaper Controversy, ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ Cast Reacts to Cancellation & More

What are the running times for the first two episodes of Marvel’s Loki series? Why did it take half a year to make Soldier Boy‘s costume for The Boys? Why did the inspiration for Danny Elfman‘s Batman score come at the worst time? Will you get an action figure of Owen Wilson‘s character from Loki? Did you know a Green Lantern scene almost caused Zack Snyder’s Justice League to fall apart? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.
Jupiter’s Legacy Theme Menu

It looks like Netflix sent Jupiter’s Legacy to a farm upstate. This show only got one season to prove its usefulness to the streaming giant and it did not get renewed. I am disappointed, as I enjoyed the series despite its flaws. You can check out my review of the series.
Never Have I Ever: Season Two; Netflix Sets Comedy Series Return Date (Watch)

Never Have I Ever fans don’t have long to wait for the second season of the comedy series. New episodes will arrive on Netflix next month after a pandemic-induced delay. A new teaser has been released. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Ramona Young, Lee Rodriguez,...