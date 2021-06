The Duke, The Bike Ban and The Taxman is neither an episode of Poirot nor a jazz band. It is in fact a tale of access – or lack thereof – that highlights some wider issues around the rights of the public in England to access land for recreation. With 2020 bringing many more people to the realisation that the outdoors is important to their wellbeing, demand for access to outdoor spaces has grown. No longer is the campaign for greater access rights solely the preserve of a few special interest groups – it affects everyone.