For the first time ever, a NASCAR Cup Series race will be held at the Nashville Superspeedway. While there has never been a Cup Series event on the track, there have been several NASCAR Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series races held in the Music City. In the field that will race on Sunday, Austin Dillon, Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano are the only ones that have won, with Dillon and Busch each winning during Camping World Truck Series races and Busch, Harvick, Keselowski and Logano winning during Xfinity Series races.