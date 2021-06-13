“It Was Ok To Do That” Florida Woman Gets Naked In A Circle K

A 21-year-old Florida woman was arrested after she walks out of a Circle K bathroom without pants, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Kendall Mabry, 21, was arrested on June 3rd and faces a charge of disorderly intoxication, according to an arrest affidavit.

Both the deputy and store clerk saw Mabry walk out of a store bathroom without pants or underwear, according to LCSO.

When asked why she was not wearing pants, Mabry told the deputy, “it was fine to do that.”

Investigators noticed a smell of alcohol coming from her breath, slurred speech, and a marijuana smell coming from her car.

According to the report, Mabry’s pants were in her car and she put them back on prior to being arrested.

Mabry was released the same day on a $500 bond, according to LCSO.

