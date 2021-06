In the latest segment with WSBT Sportsbeat with Darin Pritchett we discuss a number of Notre Dame and college football topics. To begin we break down Notre Dame All-American safety Kyle Hamilton. We talk about his junior season and how he projects to the NFL. That is followed by analysis of quarterback Jack Coan, and how he should be ranked coming into the 2021 season. We wrap things up by talking about the possibility of the expanded 12-team playoff and how that impacts the Notre Dame football program.