Wildlife

Leveraging breeding programs and genomic data in Norway spruce (Picea abies L. Karst) for GWAS analysis

By Zhi-Qiang Chen, Yanjun Zan, Pascal Milesi, Linghua Zhou, Jun Chen, Lili Li, BinBin Cui, Shihui Niu, Johan Westin, Bo Karlsson, Maria Rosario García-Gil, Martin Lascoux, Harry X. Wu
BioMed Central
 10 days ago

Genome Biology volume 22, Article number: 179 (2021) Cite this article. Genome-wide association studies (GWAS) identify loci underlying the variation of complex traits. One of the main limitations of GWAS is the availability of reliable phenotypic data, particularly for long-lived tree species. Although an extensive amount of phenotypic data already exists in breeding programs, accounting for its high heterogeneity is a great challenge. We combine spatial and factor-analytics analyses to standardize the heterogeneous data from 120 field experiments of 483,424 progenies of Norway spruce to implement the largest reported GWAS for trees using 134 605 SNPs from exome sequencing of 5056 parental trees.

genomebiology.biomedcentral.com
Public HealthNature.com

Predication of oxygen requirement in COVID-19 patients using dynamic change of inflammatory markers: CRP, hypertension, age, neutrophil and lymphocyte (CHANeL)

The objective of the study was to develop and validate a prediction model that identifies COVID-19 patients at risk of requiring oxygen support based on five parameters: C-reactive protein (CRP), hypertension, age, and neutrophil and lymphocyte counts (CHANeL). This retrospective cohort study included 221 consecutive COVID-19 patients and the patients were randomly assigned randomly to a training set and a test set in a ratio of 1:1. Logistic regression, logistic LASSO regression, Random Forest, Support Vector Machine, and XGBoost analyses were performed based on age, hypertension status, serial CRP, and neutrophil and lymphocyte counts during the first 3 days of hospitalization. The ability of the model to predict oxygen requirement during hospitalization was tested. During hospitalization, 45 (41.8%) patients in the training set (n = 110) and 41 (36.9%) in the test set (n = 111) required supplementary oxygen support. The logistic LASSO regression model exhibited the highest AUC for the test set, with a sensitivity of 0.927 and a specificity of 0.814. An online risk calculator for oxygen requirement using CHANeL predictors was developed. “CHANeL” prediction models based on serial CRP, neutrophil, and lymphocyte counts during the first 3 days of hospitalization, along with age and hypertension status, provide a reliable estimate of the risk of supplement oxygen requirement among patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
WildlifeNature.com

Author Correction: Genetic analysis and QTL mapping of yield and fruit traits in bitter gourd (Momordica charantia L.)

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-83548-8, published online 18 February 2021. This Article contains errors in Reference 4, which is incorrectly given as:. Behera, K. T. DBGy-201 and DBGy-202: two gynoecious lines in bitter gourd (Momordica charantia L.) isolated from indigenous source. Indian J. Genet. 66, 61–62 (2006). The correct reference...
WildlifeNature.com

Iron and sulfate reduction structure microbial communities in (sub-)Antarctic sediments

Permanently cold marine sediments are heavily influenced by increased input of iron as a result of accelerated glacial melt, weathering, and erosion. The impact of such environmental changes on microbial communities in coastal sediments is poorly understood. We investigated geochemical parameters that shape microbial community compositions in anoxic surface sediments of four geochemically differing sites (Annenkov Trough, Church Trough, Cumberland Bay, Drygalski Trough) around South Georgia, Southern Ocean. Sulfate reduction prevails in Church Trough and iron reduction at the other sites, correlating with differing local microbial communities. Within the order Desulfuromonadales, the family Sva1033, not previously recognized for being capable of dissimilatory iron reduction, was detected at rather high relative abundances (up to 5%) while other members of Desulfuromonadales were less abundant (<0.6%). We propose that Sva1033 is capable of performing dissimilatory iron reduction in sediment incubations based on RNA stable isotope probing. Sulfate reducers, who maintain a high relative abundance of up to 30% of bacterial 16S rRNA genes at the iron reduction sites, were also active during iron reduction in the incubations. Thus, concurrent sulfate reduction is possibly masked by cryptic sulfur cycling, i.e., reoxidation or precipitation of produced sulfide at a small or undetectable pool size. Our results show the importance of iron and sulfate reduction, indicated by ferrous iron and sulfide, as processes that shape microbial communities and provide evidence for one of Sva1033’s metabolic capabilities in permanently cold marine sediments.
ChemistryNature.com

Enhancement and analysis of Anthracene degradation by Tween 80 in LMS-HOBt

This study examines the specific effect of Tween 80 on the conversion of anthracene (ANT) in laccase medium system regarding surfactant chemical changes and mechanism. The conversion rate and degradation products of ANT were investigated in different concentrations of Tween 80 solution. Between Tween 80 concentration 0–40 critical micelle concentrations (CMC), the kinetic parameter-k (h−1) and corresponding half-life T1/2 decreased with increasing concentration. When Tween 80 was above 20 CMC the laccase-medium system converted > 95% of ANT to anthraquinone within 12 h. During the entire enzymatic reaction, the laccase activity in the system increased with increasing Tween 80 concentration. Combined with GC/MS analysis of the product, it was speculated that hydrogens belonging to the ether-oxygen bond and carbon–carbon double bond α-CH of Tween 80, were removed by the laccase-media system, promoting its degradation. Additionally, enhanced activity caused by oxygen free radicals (ROS) such as RO• and ROO•, continuously oxidized Tween 80, which in turn produced free radicals while converting ANT. This study provides new theoretical support toward the application of surfactants in the elimination of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.
ScienceNature.com

Media and strain studies for the scaled production of cis-enone resorcylic acid lactones as feedstocks for semisynthesis

Resorcylic acid lactones (RALs) with a cis-enone moiety, represented by hypothemycin (1) and (5Z)-7-oxozeaenol (2), are fungal secondary metabolites with irreversible inhibitory activity against protein kinases, with particularly selective activity for inhibition of TAK1 (transforming growth factor beta-activated kinase 1). Gram-scale quantities of these compounds were needed as feedstock for semi-synthesizing RAL-analogues in a step-economical fashion. To do so, this study had three primary goals: identifying fungi that biosynthesized 1 and 2, enhancing their production by optimizing the fermentation conditions on the lab scale, and developing straight forward purification processes. After evaluating 536 fungal extracts via an in-house dereplication protocol, three strains were identified as producing cis-enone RALs (i.e., MSX78495, MSX63935, MSX45109). Screening these fungal strains on three grain-based media revealed enhanced production of 1 by strain MSX78495 on oatmeal medium, while rice medium increased the biosynthesis of 2 by strain MSX63935. Furthermore, the purification processes were improved, moving away from HPLC purification to utilizing two to four cycles of resuspension and centrifugation in small volumes of organic solvents, generating gram-scale quantities of these metabolites readily. In addition, studying the chemistry profiles of strains MSX78495 and MSX63935 resulted in the isolation of ten other RALs (3-12), two radicinin analogues (13-14), and six benzopyranones (15-20), with 19 and 20 being newly described chlorinated benzopyranones.
ScienceNature.com

The clinicopathologic spectrum and genomic landscape of de-/trans-differentiated melanoma

Dedifferentiation and transdifferentiation are rare and only poorly understood phenomena in cutaneous melanoma. To study this disease more comprehensively we have retrieved 11 primary cutaneous melanomas from our pathology archives showing biphasic features characterized by a conventional melanoma and additional areas of de-/trans-differentiation as defined by a lack of immunohistochemical expression of all conventional melanocytic markers (S-100 protein, SOX10, Melan-A, and HMB-45). The clinical, histologic, and immunohistochemical findings were recorded and follow-up was obtained. The patients were mostly elderly (median: 81 years; range: 42–86 years) without significant gender predilection, and the sun-exposed skin of the head and neck area was most commonly affected. The tumors were deeply invasive with a mean depth of 7 mm (range: 4–80 mm). The dedifferentiated component showed atypical fibroxanthoma-like features in the majority of cases (7), while additional rhabdomyosarcomatous and epithelial transdifferentiation was noted histologically and/or immunohistochemically in two tumors each. The background conventional melanoma component was of desmoplastic (4), superficial spreading (3), nodular (2), lentigo maligna (1), or spindle cell (1) types. For the seven patients with available follow-up data (median follow-up period of 25 months; range: 8–36 months), two died from their disease, and three developed metastases. Next-generation sequencing of the cohort revealed somatic mutations of established melanoma drivers including mainly NF1 mutations (5) in the conventional component, which was also detected in the corresponding de-/trans-differentiated component. In summary, the diagnosis of primary cutaneous de-/trans-differentiated melanoma is challenging and depends on the morphologic identification of conventional melanoma. Molecular analysis is diagnostically helpful as the mutated gene profile is shared between the conventional and de-/trans-differentiated components. Importantly, de-/trans-differentiation does not appear to confer a more aggressive behavior.
WildlifeNature.com

Redox-dependent structural switch and CBF activation confer freezing tolerance in plants

The activities of cold-responsive C-repeat-binding transcription factors (CBFs) are tightly controlled as they not only induce cold tolerance but also regulate normal plant growth under temperate conditions1,2,3,4. Thioredoxin h2 (Trx-h2)—a cytosolic redox protein identified as an interacting partner of CBF1—is normally anchored to cytoplasmic endomembranes through myristoylation at the second glycine residue5,6. However, after exposure to cold conditions, the demyristoylated Trx-h2 is translocated to the nucleus, where it reduces the oxidized (inactive) CBF oligomers and monomers. The reduced (active) monomers activate cold-regulated gene expression. Thus, in contrast to the Arabidopsis trx-h2 (AT5G39950) null mutant, Trx-h2 overexpression lines are highly cold tolerant. Our findings reveal the mechanism by which cold-mediated redox changes induce the structural switching and functional activation of CBFs, therefore conferring plant cold tolerance.
ScienceNature.com

Genome-wide interrogation of gene functions through base editor screens empowered by barcoded sgRNAs

Canonical CRISPR–knockout (KO) screens rely on Cas9-induced DNA double-strand breaks (DSBs) to generate targeted gene KOs. These methodologies may yield distorted results because DSB-associated effects are often falsely assumed to be consequences of gene perturbation itself, especially when high copy-number sites are targeted. In the present study, we report a DSB-independent, genome-wide CRISPR screening method, termed iBARed cytosine base editing-mediated gene KO (BARBEKO). This method leverages CRISPR cytosine base editors for genome-scale KO screens by perturbing gene start codons or splice sites, or by introducing premature termination codons. Furthermore, it is integrated with iBAR, a strategy we devised for improving screening quality and efficiency. By constructing such a cell library through lentiviral infection at a high multiplicity of infection (up to 10), we achieved efficient and accurate screening results with substantially reduced starting cells. More importantly, in comparison with Cas9-mediated fitness screens, BARBEKO screens are no longer affected by DNA cleavage-induced cytotoxicity in HeLa-, K562- or DSB-sensitive retinal pigmented epithelial 1 cells. We anticipate that BARBEKO offers a valuable tool to complement the current CRISPR–KO screens in various settings.
ScienceNature.com

The HIF complex recruits the histone methyltransferase SET1B to activate specific hypoxia-inducible genes

Hypoxia-inducible transcription factors (HIFs) are fundamental to cellular adaptation to low oxygen levels, but it is unclear how they interact with chromatin and activate their target genes. Here, we use genome-wide mutagenesis to identify genes involved in HIF transcriptional activity, and define a requirement for the histone H3 lysine 4 (H3K4) methyltransferase SET1B. SET1B loss leads to a selective reduction in transcriptional activation of HIF target genes, resulting in impaired cell growth, angiogenesis and tumor establishment in SET1B-deficient xenografts. Mechanistically, we show that SET1B accumulates on chromatin in hypoxia, and is recruited to HIF target genes by the HIF complex. The selective induction of H3K4 trimethylation at HIF target loci is both HIF- and SET1B-dependent and, when impaired, correlates with decreased promoter acetylation and gene expression. Together, these findings show SET1B as a determinant of site-specific histone methylation and provide insight into how HIF target genes are differentially regulated.
ChemistryNature.com

3D monitoring of the surface slippage effect on micro-particle sedimentation by digital holographic microscopy

In several phenomena in biology and industry, it is required to understand the comprehensive behavior of sedimenting micro-particles in fluids. Here, we use the numerical refocusing feature of digital holographic microscopy (DHM) to investigate the slippage effect on micro-particle sedimentation near a flat wall. DHM provides quantitative phase contrast and three-dimensional (3D) imaging in arbitrary time scales, which suggests it as an elegant approach to investigate various phenomena, including dynamic behavior of colloids. 3D information is obtained by post-processing of the recorded digital holograms. Through analysis of 3D trajectories and velocities of multiple sedimenting micro-particles, we show that proximity to flat walls of higher slip lengths causes faster sedimentation. The effect depends on the ratio of the particle size to (1) the slip length and (2) its distance to the wall. We corroborate our experimental findings by a theoretical model which considers both the proximity and the particle interaction to a wall of different hydrophobicity in the hydrodynamic forces.
WildlifeNature.com

A chromosome-level genome assembly of rugged rose (Rosa rugosa) provides insights into its evolution, ecology, and floral characteristics

Rosa rugosa, commonly known as rugged rose, is a perennial ornamental shrub. It produces beautiful flowers with a mild fragrance and colorful seed pods. Unlike many other cultivated roses, R. rugosa adapts to a wide range of habitat types and harsh environmental conditions such as salinity, alkaline, shade, drought, high humidity, and frigid temperatures. Here, we produced and analyzed a high-quality genome sequence for R. rugosa to understand its ecology, floral characteristics and evolution. PacBio HiFi reads were initially used to construct the draft genome of R. rugosa, and then Hi-C sequencing was applied to assemble the contigs into 7 chromosomes. We obtained a 382.6 Mb genome encoding 39,704 protein-coding genes. The genome of R. rugosa appears to be conserved with no additional whole-genome duplication after the gamma whole-genome triplication (WGT), which occurred ~100 million years ago in the ancestor of core eudicots. Based on a comparative analysis of the high-quality genome assembly of R. rugosa and other high-quality Rosaceae genomes, we found a unique large inverted segment in the Chinese rose R. chinensis and a retroposition in strawberry caused by post-WGT events. We also found that floral development- and stress response signaling-related gene modules were retained after the WGT. Two MADS-box genes involved in floral development and the stress-related transcription factors DREB2A-INTERACTING PROTEIN 2 (DRIP2) and PEPTIDE TRANSPORTER 3 (PTR3) were found to be positively selected in evolution, which may have contributed to the unique ability of this plant to adapt to harsh environments. In summary, the high-quality genome sequence of R. rugosa provides a map for genetic studies and molecular breeding of this plant and enables comparative genomic studies of Rosa in the near future.
ScienceNature.com

Verrucomicrobial methanotrophs grow on diverse C3 compounds and use a homolog of particulate methane monooxygenase to oxidize acetone

Short-chain alkanes (SCA; C2-C4) emitted from geological sources contribute to photochemical pollution and ozone production in the atmosphere. Microorganisms that oxidize SCA and thereby mitigate their release from geothermal environments have rarely been studied. In this study, propane-oxidizing cultures could not be grown from acidic geothermal samples by enrichment on propane alone, but instead required methane addition, indicating that propane was co-oxidized by methanotrophs. “Methylacidiphilum” isolates from these enrichments did not grow on propane as a sole energy source but unexpectedly did grow on C3 compounds such as 2-propanol, acetone, and acetol. A gene cluster encoding the pathway of 2-propanol oxidation to pyruvate via acetol was upregulated during growth on 2-propanol. Surprisingly, this cluster included one of three genomic operons (pmoCAB3) encoding particulate methane monooxygenase (PMO), and several physiological tests indicated that the encoded PMO3 enzyme mediates the oxidation of acetone to acetol. Acetone-grown resting cells oxidized acetone and butanone but not methane or propane, implicating a strict substrate specificity of PMO3 to ketones instead of alkanes. Another PMO-encoding operon, pmoCAB2, was induced only in methane-grown cells, and the encoded PMO2 could be responsible for co-metabolic oxidation of propane to 2-propanol. In nature, propane probably serves primarily as a supplemental growth substrate for these bacteria when growing on methane.
ScienceBioMed Central

GxEsum: a novel approach to estimate the phenotypic variance explained by genome-wide GxE interaction based on GWAS summary statistics for biobank-scale data

Genome Biology volume 22, Article number: 183 (2021) Cite this article. Genetic variation in response to the environment, that is, genotype-by-environment interaction (GxE), is fundamental in the biology of complex traits and diseases. However, existing methods are computationally demanding and infeasible to handle biobank-scale data. Here, we introduce GxEsum, a method for estimating the phenotypic variance explained by genome-wide GxE based on GWAS summary statistics. Through comprehensive simulations and analysis of UK Biobank with 288,837 individuals, we show that GxEsum can handle a large-scale biobank dataset with controlled type I error rates and unbiased GxE estimates, and its computational efficiency can be hundreds of times higher than existing GxE methods.
ScienceNature.com

Multiplexed engineering glycosyltransferase genes in CHO cells via targeted integration for producing antibodies with diverse complex-type N-glycans

Therapeutic antibodies are decorated with complex-type N-glycans that significantly affect their biodistribution and bioactivity. The N-glycan structures on antibodies are incompletely processed in wild-type CHO cells due to their limited glycosylation capacity. To improve N-glycan processing, glycosyltransferase genes have been traditionally overexpressed in CHO cells to engineer the cellular N-glycosylation pathway by using random integration, which is often associated with large clonal variations in gene expression levels. In order to minimize the clonal variations, we used recombinase-mediated-cassette-exchange (RMCE) technology to overexpress a panel of 42 human glycosyltransferase genes to screen their impact on antibody N-linked glycosylation. The bottlenecks in the N-glycosylation pathway were identified and then released by overexpressing single or multiple critical genes. Overexpressing B4GalT1 gene alone in the CHO cells produced antibodies with more than 80% galactosylated bi-antennary N-glycans. Combinatorial overexpression of B4GalT1 and ST6Gal1 produced antibodies containing more than 70% sialylated bi-antennary N-glycans. In addition, antibodies with various tri-antennary N-glycans were obtained for the first time by overexpressing MGAT5 alone or in combination with B4GalT1 and ST6Gal1. The various N-glycan structures and the method for producing them in this work provide opportunities to study the glycan structure-and-function and develop novel recombinant antibodies for addressing different therapeutic applications.
ScienceNature.com

eIF4A3 regulates the TFEB-mediated transcriptional response via GSK3B to control autophagy

During autophagy, the coordinated actions of autophagosomes and lysosomes result in the controlled removal of damaged intracellular organelles and superfluous substrates. The evolutionary conservation of this process and its requirement for maintaining cellular homeostasis emphasizes the need to better dissect the pathways governing its molecular regulation. In our previously performed high-content screen, we assessed the effect of 1530 RNA-binding proteins on autophagy. Among the top regulators, we identified the eukaryotic translation initiation factor 4A-3 (eIF4A3). Here we show that depletion of eIF4A3 leads to a potent increase in autophagosome and lysosome biogenesis and an enhanced autophagic flux. This is mediated by the key autophagy transcription factor, TFEB, which becomes dephosphorylated and translocates from the cytoplasm to the nucleus where it elicits an integrated transcriptional response. We further identified an exon-skipping event in the transcript encoding for the direct TFEB kinase, GSK3B, which leads to a reduction in GSK3B expression and activity. Through analysis of TCGA data, we found a significant upregulation of eIF4A3 expression across several cancer types and confirmed the potential relevance of this newly identified signaling axis in human tumors. Hence, our data suggest a previously unrecognized role for eIF4A3 as a gatekeeper of autophagy through the control of TFEB activation, revealing a new mechanism for autophagy regulation.
ScienceNature.com

A variant in human AIOLOS impairs adaptive immunity by interfering with IKAROS

In the present study, we report a human-inherited, impaired, adaptive immunity disorder, which predominantly manifested as a B cell differentiation defect, caused by a heterozygous IKZF3 missense variant, resulting in a glycine-to-arginine replacement within the DNA-binding domain of the encoded AIOLOS protein. Using mice that bear the corresponding variant and recapitulate the B and T cell phenotypes, we show that the mutant AIOLOS homodimers and AIOLOS–IKAROS heterodimers did not bind the canonical AIOLOS–IKAROS DNA sequence. In addition, homodimers and heterodimers containing one mutant AIOLOS bound to genomic regions lacking both canonical motifs. However, the removal of the dimerization capacity from mutant AIOLOS restored B cell development. Hence, the adaptive immunity defect is caused by the AIOLOS variant hijacking IKAROS function. Heterodimeric interference is a new mechanism of autosomal dominance that causes inborn errors of immunity by impairing protein function via the mutation of its heterodimeric partner.
ScienceNature.com

Small-molecule inhibitors targeting Polycomb repressive complex 1 RING domain

Polycomb repressive complex 1 (PRC1) is an essential chromatin-modifying complex that monoubiquitinates histone H2A and is involved in maintaining the repressed chromatin state. Emerging evidence suggests PRC1 activity in various cancers, rationalizing the need for small-molecule inhibitors with well-defined mechanisms of action. Here, we describe the development of compounds that directly bind to RING1B–BMI1, the heterodimeric complex constituting the E3 ligase activity of PRC1. These compounds block the association of RING1B–BMI1 with chromatin and inhibit H2A ubiquitination. Structural studies demonstrate that these inhibitors bind to RING1B by inducing the formation of a hydrophobic pocket in the RING domain. Our PRC1 inhibitor, RB-3, decreases the global level of H2A ubiquitination and induces differentiation in leukemia cell lines and primary acute myeloid leukemia (AML) samples. In summary, we demonstrate that targeting the PRC1 RING domain with small molecules is feasible, and RB-3 represents a valuable chemical tool to study PRC1 biology.
CancerNature.com

Whole-transcriptome and proteome analyses identify key differentially expressed mRNAs, miRNAs, lncRNAs and circRNAs associated with HCC

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is the most common subtype of primary liver cancer and one of the leading causes of cancer-related death worldwide. To gain more insights into the transcriptomic landscape and molecular mechanism of HCC, we performed TMT-labelled tandem mass spectrometry (n = 4) and whole-transcriptome sequencing (n = 3) based on HCC tumour (T) and adjacent normal (N) tissues from seven HCC patients. To comprehensively evaluate the gene-regulatory circuits in HCC, differential expression and enrichment analyses were performed on the differentially expressed proteins (DEPs), genes (DEGs), miRNAs (555), lncRNAs (29) and circRNAs (895). A total of 977 proteins and 243 genes were found to be differentially expressed in HCC tumours compared with adjacent normal tissues. HCC data from The Cancer Genome Atlas were used to validate the results. Combined with the results above, 56 DEP-DEGs with common changes in relative quantity were identified. Functional pathway analysis showed that the DEP-DEGs were mainly enriched in the spliceosome and various metabolic processes. Bioinformatics analysis showed that hsa-miR-1266-5p, hsa-miR-128-1-5p, hsa-miR-139-5p, hsa-miR-34b-3p and hsa-miR-570-3p were involved in the regulation of the hub genes mentioned above. The crucial coexpression (lncRNA–mRNA, circRNA–mRNA) and competing endogenous RNA interaction axes showed the possible functions of the lncRNAs and circRNAs. We explored potential cancer biomarkers by combining proteomic and transcriptomic studies. Our study provides a valuable resource for understanding regulatory mechanisms at the RNA level and may ultimately further assist in the development of diagnostic and/or therapeutic targets for HCC.
ScienceNature.com

Design and fabrication of a semi-transparent solar cell considering the effect of the layer thickness of MoO/Ag/MoO transparent top contact on optical and electrical properties

We conducted the present study to design and manufacture a semi-transparent organic solar cell (ST-OSC). First, we formed a transparent top contact as MoO3/Ag/MoO3 in a dielectric/metal/dielectric (DMD) structure. We performed the production of an FTO/ZnO/P3HT:PCBM/MoO3/Ag/MoO3 ST-OSC by integrating MoO3/Ag/MoO3 (10/\(d_{m}\)/\(d_{{od}}\) nm) instead of an Ag electrode in an opaque FTO/ZnO/P3HT:PCBM/MoO3/Ag (–/40/130/10/100 nm) OSC, after theoretically achieving optimal values of optical and electrical parameters depending on Ag layer thickness. The transparency decreased with the increase of \(d_{m}\) values for current DMD. Meanwhile, maximum transmittance and average visible transmittance (AVT) indicated the maximum values of over 92% for \(d_{m} ~\) = 4 and 8 nm, respectively. For ST-OSCs, the absorption and reflectance increased in the visible region by a wavelength of longer than 560 nm and in the whole near-infrared region by increasing \(d_{m}\) up to 16 nm. Moreover, in the CIE chromaticity diagram, we reported a shift towards the D65 Planckian locus for colour coordinates of current ST-OSCs. Electrical analysis indicated the photogenerated current density and AVT values for \(d_{m} = 6\) nm as 63.30 mA/cm2 and 38.52%, respectively. Thus, the theoretical and experimental comparison of optical and electrical characteristics confirmed that the manufactured structure is potentially conducive for a high-performance ST-OSC.