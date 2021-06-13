Ibex Medical Analytics Gets Breakthrough Device Designation From FDA

This will help fast track the clinical review and regulatory approval of Ibex's platform. Israeli medtech startup Ibex Medical Analytics uses artificial intelligence (AI) in cancer diagnosis. The company has received Breakthrough Device Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which will help fast track the clinical review and regulatory approval of the Ibex platform. The news comes just a few months after Ibex raised $38 million in a Series B financing bringing its total funding to $52 million to date.